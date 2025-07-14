Hill Country still under flood watch; Makeshift memorial grows in Kerrville; Rep. Cuellar pushes to pause tomato tariffs

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 92 and a heat index of 100.

Hill Country flood watch extended through tonight

Rain continues to fall in and around Kerr County more than a week after deadly flooding.

Kerr County and much of the Hill Country, the Southern Edwards Plateau, and Travis & Williamson counties are under a flood watch until 9 p.m. tonight.

The Guadalupe River is expected to reach moderate flood stage of around 14.6 feet by 11a.m. Residents along the river bank are urged to seek higher ground.

Additional flooding temporarily halted recovery efforts in Kerr County yesterday. Operations are expected to restart today.

With heavy rainfall moving into Kerr County and Hunt area; Flood Warning in effect on the Guadalupe at Hunt. River is expected to reach moderate flood stage by around 11 am with a stage of 14.6 feet. Current stage is 8.45 feet. Seek higher ground along the river bank.

Makeshift memorial grows in Kerrville

The memorial — just a few hundred feet from the Guadalupe River — pays tribute to the victims of the deadly July 4th flooding, which has killed at least 131 people across the Hill Country and Central Texas.

Every day, more pictures are added to the memorial, and every picture is surrounded by flowers. What was once a chain link fence is now a tribute to the victims.

Although the search and recovery mission was halted Sunday due to rain, many still showed up at the memorial to pay their respects and grieve.

Alicia Duff brought her daughter Ellianna to the memorial after picking her up from a camp about an hour away. Duff decided to stop by because one of the Camp Mystic girls who died in the floods was Elianna's friend.

Comfort relief center offers diapers, cleanup supplies, and hugs

Comfort, a community near Kerrville, is also dealing with the aftermath of destructive flooding earlier this month.

The pavilion in the Comfort Community Park has become a distribution center for relief supplies, offering a variety of items provided by the Salvation Army for people who experienced the floods.

Margaret Stone and April McDonald, both with the Comfort Chamber of Commerce, run the spot. Stone said they offer more than just a space to get diapers, canned goods, and clean-up supplies.

“We give them a hug, we spend time with them, and we let them talk," she explained. "They need to know that we are listening, and we are passing on the appropriate counseling services information.”

P. Terry's raised $150K for flood relief effort in one day

Texans are doing what they can to help people recover from the deadly and destructive flooding.

P. Terry's Burger Stand announced last week that all profits made on July 10 across its 36 locations would support the Austin Disaster Relief Network, a nonprofit that provides essential supplies, like food and clothes, to families after a disaster, including to flood victims in Kerr County.

Hundreds of people descended to locations across Texas, with many seeing lines of cars in the drive thrus and long wait lines inside.

The burger joint announced it made $150,000 in relief efforts in just one day. Click here to find out how else you can help.

We wanted to take the chance to thank everyone who showed support this week!



Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, to the entire P. Terry's community. We've never been more proud to be Texans.

Rep. Cuellar urges extension of Tomato Suspension Agreement

An agreement that allows Mexican tomatoes to be sold in the U.S. at set prices is set to expire tomorrow. The end of the Tomato Suspension Agreement on July 15 will trigger an additional 17% tariff on Mexican tomatoes.

South Texas Congressman Henry Cullar said ending the agreement will lead to not only a sharp increase in tomato prices, but also job losses for businesses and larger economic damage to industries.

A bill recently passed by the Texas Legislature is asking the U.S. Department of Commerce to extend the agreement for 90 days.

It’s estimated the new tariff could result in over $4.5 billion in economic losses in Texas. On Saturday morning, the Trump administration threatened an additional 30% tariff on Mexico and the EU.

Cuts to Pell Grant not included in tax & spending bill

Higher education advocates are breathing a sigh of relief after Congress held off on changes to federal grants for low-income college students

President Trump's so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill” largely protected Pell Grants and provided more than $10 billion to fund the program, which helps low-income students pay for college.

“That change to the Pell eligibility would have been a real nightmare for (students) and for the rest of the state and our workforce," said Will Davies, the director of policy and research for Breakthrough Central Texas.

Davies said the bill does include some provisions that will make it harder to afford college, including caps on how much students can get in federal student loans to pay for graduate school.

KUT's Becky Fogel and Luz Moreno-Lozano contributed to this report.