KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
TPR News Now

Kerr County warnings inconsistent when floods began; Volunteers keep trying to help; Waters recede but leave behind new threats

By Marian Navarro
Published July 10, 2025 at 6:14 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a sunny day with a high near 95. Rain chances return tomorrow. Possible rain through the weekend. Highs in the low 90s.

Kerr County's mass warning system was inconsistent when floods began

Residents of hard-hit Kerr County said the county’s use of a mass warning system was sporadic and inconsistent.

In his first press conference hours after flood waters swelled the Guadalupe River, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said unequivocally that the area had no early warning system.

But the Texas Newsroom learned that Kerr County has had a mass notification system since 2009 — residents reported that it did not send timely alerts on Friday. Audio recordings provided to reporters showed first responders asked to send a CODERED system alert at 4:22 a.m., telling residents to seek higher ground.

Some people received alerts 45 minutes later. Others reported no alert until hours later.

Trucks are tilted over at Louise Hays Park in Kerrville due to heavy rainfalls that caused flooding along Guadalupe River on Sunday, July 6, 2025. Law Enforcement workers and volunteers are in the work of clearing up debris from the flooding.
Kerr County has an emergency alert system. Some residents didn't get a text for hours
Paul Flahive
Residents say Kerr County’s use of CodeRED alerts was sporadic and inconsistent. Local officials have not answered questions about when and how they utilized the system, which has been in place since 2009.

Kerr County volunteers power on

Volunteers in Kerr County continue working at a breakneck pace as more than 160 people still remain missing from the devastating July 4 flooding.

Louise Hays Park is at Kerrville’s center, dividing its east and west halves. It's where the Guadalupe flows, making it the epicenter for the worst destruction.

“We're here to pray with people. Give them a free sandwich if they're hungry, and just to show emotional and spiritual support,” said volunteer Jamie Stanford.

She and her friend, Brigid Tripp, got to Kerr County Monday to aid recovery efforts and returned home on Wednesday.

Members of Rescate Acuático de Protección Civil y Bomberos de Acuña, Coahuila and Fundación 911 assist in recovery efforts in Kerr County.
'Part of who we are' — Mexican firefighters lend a hand in the Texas flood recovery
Yvette Benavides
Firefighters from Mexico, who are highly trained in search and rescue and have participated in missions all over the world, are assisting with recovery efforts in Texas.

Vigils held to mourn flooding victims

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Wednesday night in Kerrville to remember the lives lost in the Guadalupe River flood.

"It was a moment to just pause, catch our breath and remember that there's still light and goodness," said Randy Rose, who grew up in the Kerrville area.

Locally, the University of Texas at San Antonio held a virtual vigil on Wednesday to remember three of its own: psychology lecturer Katheryn Eads, architecture student Reese Manchaca, and management student Ella Cahill.

An in-person vigil will be held on UTSA's main campus on Friday at noon.

HEB volunteers pitch in to help with the flood recovery in Kerr County
H-E-B, James Avery embrace their Kerrville roots with support for flood victims
Brian Kirkpatrick
Two Texas companies loved by Texans return the love to flood victims.

Floodwaters recede but they leave behind new threats

New dangers emerge as the floodwaters recede and people begin post-flood recovery efforts across the Texas Hill Country.

Floodwater could contain bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. It’s also a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes, which may begin to swarm areas that have been flooded over the next few days.

Chris van Deusen, a spokesman with the Texas Department of State Health Services, said standing water may hide sharp objects, pathogens, or displaced wildlife. He also said homes that have been inundated should be gutted.

"Mold can really grow in ... what is still a warm, wet environment," he said.

Expert cautions on rebuilding within Guadalupe River floodplain
Laura Rice
New human settlements constructed in recent years have made the waterway more hazardous, UT-Arlington civil engineering professor says.

Abbott wants July 21 special legislative session to discuss flood warning system

Flood warning systems, THC regulation and congressional redistricting are three of the 18 items that Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday for the legislature’s special session.

Abbott said the state must ensure better preparation for natural disasters in the future.

This includes legislation to improve early warning flood systems in flood-prone areas throughout Texas, as well as relief funding for the impacted Hill Country.

Lawmakers will also consider legislation making it a crime to provide hemp-derived products to anyone under 21 and the redrawing of congressional maps, which would increase the number of Republican seats.

The special session begins July 21.

Floods, abortion and THC: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announces packed special session agenda
Blaise Gainey
On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his official proclamation announcing a special legislative session. Texas lawmakers will be back in Austin starting on July 21. The session, which originally looked like it would focus on regulating THC, now includes several emergency preparedness topics.

San Antonio's ACS aids animal shelter efforts

Animals in the Hill Country have also been impacted by the floods.

San Antonio Animal Care Services is helping transport long-term animals from the Williamson County Regional Shelter to San Antonio to create space for incoming flood displaced animals.

Animal Care Services (ACS) Director Jon Gary said they expected more than 50 animals to fly into San Antonio on Wednesday.

Gary added that ACS needs volunteers to care for the animals until they are flown out.

Guadalupe River flood: How to help and how to find help
TPR Staff
The organizations working together to help the flood victims said that 'no additional in-kind donations (clothing, food, supplies) are needed in Kerrville.' They said the best way to help is with monetary donations.
