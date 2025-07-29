SA woman mauled by her own dog dies; Mayor Jones hosts first town hall; Texas Senate continues redistricting hearings

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be a sunny and hot day with a high near 98. Mostly clear tonight with a low around 78.

Texas Senate continues redistricting hearings

The Texas Senate held the third of a series of four scheduled meetings for the redistricting committee on Monday, with testimony given virtually.

Hundreds of people have testified; most of them against the state redrawing the Congressional maps in order to break up districts where minorities make up the majority.

The U.S. Justice Department told Gov. Greg Abbott to rectify what it considers unconstitutional coalition districts. Those are districts that have two or more racial or ethnic minority groups that form a majority.

Texas Democrats currently hold 12 of the 38 seats in the U.S. House. President Trump said Republicans could gain up to five seats if Texas redraws the maps

The Senate will debate a new map once it’s available.

Mayor Jones holds first public town hall

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones held her first public town hall last night in District 4 on the city’s Southwest side.

One issue she addressed was improvements to the city’s taxpayer-funded workforce development program, Ready to Work. Ready to Work's current goal is 80 percent job placement within six months of graduating the program.

Jones' other priority is to convince the U.S. Department of Defense to consolidate Army North and Army South commands in San Antonio. The Defense Department is looking to merge the San Antonio-based commands into a Western Hemisphere Command.

Jones expects her next town hall to take place in District 3 in August.

SA woman dies of dog attack

A San Antonio woman who was attacked by her own dog last week has died of her injuries.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office confirms that Simone Lyke died after her dog became aggressive and turned on her.

Lyke had received five citations related to the attack, including failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination, and lack of required microchips. The dog remains in quarantine.

San Antonio has seen a number of aggressive dog attacks including last October when a one-year-old boy was killed by his babysitter's pitbull.

USDA aids recovery in Kerr County

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is on the ground in Kerr County and across the Hill Country to help farmers and ranchers recover from the July 4th weekend floods.

Agriculture producers in 16 Texas counties have until Sept. 11 to apply for federal assistance. Miles of fences that keep cattle and other livestock in were knocked down or washed away.

The federal agency offers a cost share program that reimburses farmers and ranchers for up to 75 or 90% of replacement costs. Assistance for livestock lost in the flood, debris removal, and erosion repair is also available.

The USDA is assisting with applications for federal aid at its Farm Service Agency at 2104 Memorial Blvd. in Kerrville.

Head of Catholic Charities departs organization

The President and CEO of the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, J. Antonio Fernandez, is leaving for New York City. Fernandez has held the position since 2013.

The San Antonio Archdiocese said in a statement that Fernandez would be taking up the CEO post at the Catholic Charities of New York City Archdiocese.

One of Fernandez's major roles in the past several years has been leading operations at the Centro de Bienvenida Migrant Resource Center. The MRC offered basic services and temporary shelter to asylum-seeking migrants who crossed the southern border and moved through San Antonio.

Catholic Charities of San Antonio Executive Vice President Gladys Gonzalez will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

FBI investigates Galveston cruise ship death

The FBI is investigating a death aboard a cruise ship out of Galveston. The incident took place on board the Carnival Dream around July 23.

“An FBI Maritime Liaison Agent, based out of the Texas City Resident Agency, is coordinating with the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, and the cruise line regarding this incident," said Connor Hagan, the Public Affairs Officer for the FBI.

The FBI did not provide any details about the death or its investigation.

Carnival Cruise Lines says an FBI review is standard practice for a death on a cruise ship.

