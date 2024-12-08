Dangerous dogs and San Antonio public safety

Walk down many San Antonio streets and it becomes clear that the city has a public safety problem with dangerous dogs.

It's an issue that residents have been decrying since the 2023 mauling death of 81-year-old Ramon Najera and the dog attack on 77-year-old Max de los Santos. He lost both his legs after being attacked by his neighbor's pit bulls in August 2023.

And on October 7, 1-year-old Jiyriah Johnson was killed by his babysitter's dogs.

In response, San Antonio City Council has adopted a new, tougher dog ordinance which includes stiffer penalties for irresponsible dog owners and forced sterilizations for dogs picked up by city staff from Animal Care Services.

San Antonio will now assess a fine of at least $1,000 to dog owners who fail to prevent their pet from biting someone.

The city will also protect concerned neighbors who report dangerous dogs by allowing them to remain anonymous to avoid retaliation.

District 7 San Antonio City Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito led the fight for the new dog ordinance. She said it's a public safety issue and she wants these new measures to promote responsible pet ownership.

Marina Alderete Gavito is the District 7 San Antonio City Councilmember

