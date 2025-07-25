Inmate's legal team races to prevent execution; Dems slam redistricting in legislative agenda; People love the dragons at Magik Theatre

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect partly sunny skies today and through the weekend, with highs in the mid 90s. There's a slight chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

Death row inmate's legal team in a race to prevent his execution

Attorneys for Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson are filing appeals and trying to prevent the East Texas man from execution in October.

Roberson's attorneys said he was unjustly convicted for the shaken baby death of his daughter, a cause of death that has been criticized as junk science.

Gretchen Sween, Roberson’s lead attorney, argued that it’s improper to issue a death warrant for her client because his case is now being considered by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

The court of criminal appeals is looking over the evidence that Sween said shows that Roberson is actually innocent and didn’t kill his daughter, Niki, by violently shaking her.

She said multiple medical experts have determined that Niki died from an illness.

Sween added that the Texas Attorney General’s Office has taken over the case, and the drive to execute Roberson has become politicized despite evidence of his innocence.

Texas Dems slam addition of redistricting to legislative agenda

Texas Democrats have spoken out against Gov. Greg Abbott's addition of congressional redistricting to the special legislative session agenda.

President Trump wants Texas to add five new Republican congressional seats. The effort comes five to six years before the maps would traditionally be redrawn.

Democratic State Rep. Trey Martinez-Fischer said now is the wrong time to tackle redistricting, especially given the recent devastating floods in the Hill Country.

“We have a major natural disaster that lost lives," he said, "and we have families that are displaced and people who have lost everything, and we should be focusing on that.”

He said his colleagues are ready to take on the redistricting fight, but that it must come after flood legislation is dealt with. He added that all tools were on the table, including breaking quorum to prevent legislative action, in order to protect democracy.

San Antonio Food Bank has enough food and water for flood relief efforts

The San Antonio Food Bank has been in Kerrville receiving donations of perishable food and water.

The donations have been so abundant that they are bringing them back to San Antonio to quickly distribute them before they spoil.

Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper tells TPR's "The Source" that the donations of water have been overwhelming:

“There’s so much water being donated we’ve had enough, it’s good, but thank you to all that responded. Please don’t take these words as criticism.”

Texas extends deadline for SNAP replacement benefits through Aug. 18

Texas is extending the deadline to apply for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, replacement benefits through August 18th.

They allow recipients to use SNAP dollars to replace food that was destroyed or stolen.

The USDA initially approved SNAP replacement benefits for 21 Texas counties affected by flooding on July 4. On Thursday, Abbott announced that Texas received permission to add five more counties: Hamilton, Lampasas, Maverick, Sutton, and Uvalde.

SNAP recipients can request replacement food benefits by calling 2-1-1 and selecting option seven.

San Antonio Marathon events set for Dec. 5 and Dec. 7

This year's inaugural San Antonio Marathon will serve as a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

It will also be the first major race allowed to pass through the Pearl District.

Race organizers announced their sponsors Thursday: Silver Eagle Beverages, Constellation Brands, Fleet Feet, and H-E-B.

The race will benefit the veteran-serving nonprofit, Face the Fight.

The San Antonio Marathon includes a full marathon, half marathon, and 5k. It takes place on Dec. 5 and 7.

People love the dragons at the Magik Theatre

San Antonio's Magik Theatre’s current production of Dragons Love Tacos opened in June and is running strong.

The theater's Managing Director Mel Zarb-Cousin said kids who haven't seen this show are in for a treat and learn a lot about dragon's tastes.

“Yes, dragons' preference towards tacos and their great distaste for spicy salsa! And you'll be able to see why on our stage through Aug. 3," he explained. "It's been a tremendous opportunity for families to connect over the summertime. It's a beautiful, fun production right there in the middle of Hemisfair. So you can make a full day of going to see some theater and enjoying everything that the district has to offer.”

Saturday's 2.p.m. performance is a pay-what-you-wish show, and it features a petting zoo of scaly creatures.