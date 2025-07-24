© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio highs push 100 before possible cooling by tropical showers

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:32 PM CDT
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance that may bring San Antonio rain this weekend
NWS-San Antonio
Highs in San Antonio on Thursday were expected to hit 100 or more, but a slightly cooler weekend may be ahead because of tropical showers.

The National Hurricane Center continued to monitor an area in the northern Gulf of Mexico as it moves west toward Texas. Forecasters said there was only a 10% chance of it developing into a major storm.

Forecasters said it could still generate tropical showers and thunderstorms across South Texas, including San Antonio and the Hill Country, including flood-ravaged Kerr County.

But rainfall chances remained low. Only about a third of the San Antonio area and points west were expected to see rain activity on Saturday and Saturday night. And totals were expected to remain light too, except for some isolated pockets up to an inch.

"At this time there does not appear to any flooding concerns," according to the weather service.

The Weather Prediction Center said the remainder of the summer for the San Antonio area is expected to be warmer than usual, but rainfall amounts would be around those of an average summer.

August is typically San Antonio's hottest, driest month unless the pattern is disrupted by tropical weather.

