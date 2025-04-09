New San Antonio Marathon unveils its 2025 courses for half and full runs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Organizers with the inaugural San Antonio marathon on Wednesday officially announced the event's half marathon and marathon courses.

Both races on Dec. 7 will start and finish at Hemisfair and will take runners throughout the city's most historic and iconic landmarks, including The Alamo and Fort Sam Houston.

The Boston-qualifier marathon will feature themed miles highlighting a unique aspect of the city's heritage.

Runners are encouraged to register early.

Visit SanAntonioMarathon.com to see the courses or for more information, and download a PDF of the map here.

San Antonio Sports, the city's non-profit sports commission, and city officials announced the launch of the San Antonio Marathon in November 2024.

They said they hoped to draw 18,000 participants.

"We have created a strong marathon tradition over the years, and the new San Antonio Marathon will enhance the city's stature with runners — helping solidify our race as a destination marathon in the tradition of New York and Boston," said Mayor Ron Nirenberg at a press conference at the time.

Organizers said the San Antonio Marathon will succeed the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon, which held its last competition in December. Many runners loved it, but it took much of its profit out of town for the past 16 years.

The San Antonio Marathon promised to be different in that respect, with more profits staying in the Alamo City to elevate the local sports scene — including youth sports and community fitness programs.