Relief efforts in Comfort come with a hug

Comfort, a community near Kerrville, is also dealing with the aftermath of destructive flooding.

The pavilion in the Comfort Community Park looks like an oversized convenience store without a cash register. That's because it's a distribution center for relief supplies.

Margaret Stone and April McDonald, both with the Comfort Chamber of Commerce, run the spot. They offer a variety of items provided by the Salvation Army for people who experienced the floods.

Stone said people who come here don’t just get diapers, canned goods, and clean-up supplies.

“We give them a hug, we spend time with them, and we let them talk," she explained. "They need to know that we are listening, and we are passing on the appropriate counseling services information.”

April McDonald said the function of being heard was a critically important one for a lot of people in the area, especially those who live out in the country

Stone told a story about a woman who came, filled up her shopping cart, then asked, “How do I check out?’”

“I said, ‘well, here's your bill, zero dollars!’ and she's like ‘Oh my god, are you?’ and she just started bawling,” Stone said.

Craig McDonald with the Comfort Area Foundation explained that the Foundation stepped forward when he realized there was a need.

“We've established a mechanism to take donations right away on the Fourth of July, and then since then, we've been involved in helping them get money to people who need it,” McDonald said.

He added that help has come from everywhere, even from beyond Texas: “Last night … three kids from Ohio drove 20 hours to get here, and they're 18 to 30 years old.” Those Ohio volunteers promptly found four victims.

More information on how to assist the Comfort community is available here.