San Antonio Missions host benefit game for flood relief on Saturday

The San Antonio Missions host the Springfield Cardinals at Wolff Stadium Saturday in a game that benefits Hill Country flood relief.

One of the Missions famous owners — former Spur and NBA Hall of Famer Manu Ginobili — is expected to throw out the first pitch at 7:05 Saturday night.

Team President Burl Yarbrough said Missions players will be wearing the high school baseball jerseys from the flood ravaged towns across Kerr County.

"Our team will be wearing jerseys: Comfort High School, Kerrville Tivy, Center Point and Ingram," he explained, "and be wearing them in the game on Saturday night and then we will auction those off during the game. They will be autographed by the players and fans will have a chance to make bids on those jerseys."

Yarbrough said there will also be a 50-50 raffle with proceeds going to the Hill Country relief flood as well as the Ingram Little League. The Ingram Little League ballfields need to be rebuilt after the July 4th flood.

He also said some members from those high school baseball teams have been invited to the game and to mingle with the players, including in the batting cage.

There's also family-pleasing fun between innings, including appearances by team mascot Henry the Puffy Taco, who likes to race kids around the bases.

Nelson Wolff Stadium is a cash free venue, including parking, and concessions, including cheesy nachos.