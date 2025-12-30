© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The stories that stopped Texas scrolling: TPR's most read articles of 2025

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published December 30, 2025 at 6:37 PM CST

From natural disasters and public health crises to fights over power, protest and identity, these were the stories Texans read most on TPR.org this year.

San Antonio's federal courthouse
Public Health
1) Judge rules Texas has been illegally placing people with severe disabilities in nursing homes for decades
Dan Katz, Jackie Velez
A federal judge in San Antonio has ruled that the state of Texas for decades unnecessarily institutionalized 4,500 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in nursing home facilities, denying them appropriate services that are required under federal law.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building on June 20, 2025 in New York City. Federal agents are arresting immigrants during mandatory check-ins, as ICE ramps up enforcement following immigration court hearings.
Border & Immigration
2) ICE arrested a 6-year-old boy with leukemia at immigration court. His family is suing.
Dan Katz
A Honduran mother and her two children — ages 6 and 9 — sued the Trump administration over their arrest at Los Angeles Immigration Court, the first lawsuit challenging the arrests of children under a new ICE directive targeting courthouses.

Whitney Alexander (left) and Scout Vroman (right), with their friends in between them.
Environment & Natural Resources
3) San Antonio mom and daughter went to Hunt to help flood relief efforts and came home with some life lessons
Jack Morgan
Whitney Alexander has four kids, and the recent flooding struck a chord with her. It made her want to help. But at first, like many who wanted to help, she wasn’t sure how to get started.

Trees crowd the Water Works Pump House No. 1 at Brackenridge Park
Environment & Natural Resources
4) Texas Supreme Court sides with City of San Antonio in battle over Brackenridge Park trees
Jerry Clayton
The city has halted removal of trees and bird habitat where ceremonies are held by the Lipan-Apache Native American Church.

A sign is posted in German at the entrance of the children's emergency room at Covenant Children's Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Public Health
5) West Texas children treated for vitamin A toxicity as medical disinformation spreads alongside measles outbreak
David Martin Davies
Medical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A.

A post from the U.S. Air Force Instagram account on Feb. 27, 2025.
Military & Veterans' Issues
6) U.S. military removes words 'history,' 'respect,' 'dignity' from digital presence as part of DEI review
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
The Department of Defense issued a Digital Content Refresh document to comply with DEI removal from the armed services. TPR obtained a document laying out the guidance of what to remove.

Economy & Business
7) 'Everyone's nervous' — U.S. farmers gather in San Antonio ahead of mass deportations
David Martin Davies
At the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in San Antonio, farmers braced for the impact of President Trump's mass deportation plan.

Liz Tynan and a friend watch the fire.
Environment & Natural Resources
8) A front row, center seat for Fredericksburg's Saturday fire
Jack Morgan
A couple watched the catastrophic fire from a high vantage point.

Move Abroad Con in San Antonio was held May 23rd-25th
Arts & Culture
9) Thinking about leaving the U.S.? Lessons from Move Abroad Con in San Antonio
Jerry Clayton
Recently, the company Expatsi held its first ever “Move Abroad Con” in San Antonio.

A crane lifted a car from the floodwaters near 410 on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Environment & Natural Resources
10) Deadly flash flood kills 13 in San Antonio
Joey Palacios
At least six inches of rain fell in a three-hour period on Thursday, leading to more than a dozen vehicles being washed into a creek. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Wednesday evening for the victims by the nonprofit San Antonio Aware and Prepared.

At the No Kings protest, Liberty sings to pro-Trump counter protesters Guy Chiney
Government / Politics
11) SA's No Kings counterprotesters meet their match
David Martin Davies
San Antonio's No Kings protest was disrupted by pro-Trump counterprotesters.

John Grisham and Robert Roberson
Crime & Justice
12) A 'last-ditch effort' to save death row inmate Robert Roberson includes author John Grisham
David Martin Davies
The state of Texas is again trying to execute Robert Roberson, a man diagnosed with autism who was convicted of the murder of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki. They claim her death was caused by shaken baby syndrome. But there is mounting evidence that she died of an illness and not from child abuse.

Bioscience-Medicine
13) Flea-borne typhus is making a comeback in Texas
David Martin Davies
Once almost eradicated from Texas, flea borne typhus is making a comeback in the United States. Texas has one of the highest rates of typhus in the country.

Military & Veterans' Issues
14) The Army is moving quickly to bring back the original names of bases named for Confederates
Dan Katz
The Trump Administration is skirting a federal law by finding new namesakes for the bases with the same last names as Confederate soldiers.

A community vigil was held in San Antonio June 8, 2025 following the death of actor Jonathan Joss earlier this month.
Crime & Justice
15) 'King of the Hill' actor shot and killed on San Antonio's South Side
Steve Short
Jonathan Joss voiced the character John Redcorn on the comedy series.

Supporters of Props A & B celebrate at River North Ice House.
News
16) Props A and B pass, opening door to new Spurs arena amid split public opinion
Joey Palacios, Ivanna Bass Caldera, Saile Aranda
Bexar County voters on Tuesday approved the first funding component of a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs in what was a divided election cycle.
A small black banner attached to the side of tan metal teacher desk that says "Hate has no home here" and a sticker that says "Go Public."
Education
17) Teacher in San Antonio's North East ISD was told to remove 'Hate has no home here' sign
Camille Phillips
More than a dozen people attended the North East Independent School District board meeting on Monday evening to protest an order requiring an NEISD teacher to remove a sign from her classroom.

A woman in a purple t-shirt sits at a kitchen table and looks at the camera as she speaks into a microphone.
Education
18) San Antonio special education teacher says she’s been injured more this year than ever before
Camille Phillips
A San Antonio special education teacher says one of her students is unusually aggressive this year, and the district isn’t doing enough to help.

UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital
Bioscience-Medicine
19) A non-opioid painkiller has hit the market, and a San Antonio doctor calls it a game-changer
Bonnie Petrie
UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital is the first hospital in Texas to approve a non-narcotic painkiller called suzetrigine as a first-line treatment for post-surgery pain. One doctor believes it will become a powerful weapon in the opioid epidemic.

El Capitan and Guadalupe Peak at center
Arts & Culture
20) xTx Trail creator intends to reveal a hidden Texas to the adventurous
Jack Morgan
Trail creator Charlie Gandy says the X-Tx will reveal parts of the Lone Star State that most Texans have never seen.

Gazebo at Comal Springs.
Environment & Natural Resources
21) Canyon Lake, Edwards Aquifer water levels jump after flooding
Brian Kirkpatrick
The Edwards Aquifer rose three feet since Friday. The San Antonio Pool of the aquifer stood at nearly 638 feet on Monday, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority. That is 10 feet higher than it was a year ago at this time.

'Your Child, His Family, and Friends' by Frances Bruce Strain was checked out from the San Antonio Public Library in July 1943. It was returned nearly 82 years later.
News
22) San Antonio Public Library book finds its way back after 82 years
Marian Navarro
The book — checked out in 1943 — is now on display at San Antonio Central Library downtown.

Erlinda Casaverde, Martha Martinez, Michelle McDonald, Belinda Cardenas, Sandra Rodriguez and Dolores de Leon Savage are six of the eight women who perform as Las Abuelitas de Oro.
Arts & Culture
23) Meet Las Abuelitas de Oro, the folklórico ‘Golden Girls’
Ivanna Bass Caldera
Las Abuelitas de Oro have gained popularity in San Antonio because of their enthusiasm, joy, and entertaining performances.

Dancers with Danzavida De San Antonio Dance Company tribute to Selena for the 30th anniversary of her death.
Arts & Culture
24) Selena lives on: New generation of Latinas embrace Queen of Tejano music 30 years after her death
Marian Navarro
Girls point to Selena Quintanilla-Perez as a symbol of empowerment who was authentically herself and embraced her culture and identity.

One of the wood block prints inside the Bible
Arts & Culture
25) The mystery of Boerne's ancient Bible: Who brought it there?
Jack Morgan
A high school librarian found an old Bible at Boerne High School dating back to 1614. No one knows who brought it to Boerne from Germany.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff