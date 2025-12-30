The stories that stopped Texas scrolling: TPR's most read articles of 2025
From natural disasters and public health crises to fights over power, protest and identity, these were the stories Texans read most on TPR.org this year.
1) Judge rules Texas has been illegally placing people with severe disabilities in nursing homes for decades
A federal judge in San Antonio has ruled that the state of Texas for decades unnecessarily institutionalized 4,500 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in nursing home facilities, denying them appropriate services that are required under federal law.
A Honduran mother and her two children — ages 6 and 9 — sued the Trump administration over their arrest at Los Angeles Immigration Court, the first lawsuit challenging the arrests of children under a new ICE directive targeting courthouses.
3) San Antonio mom and daughter went to Hunt to help flood relief efforts and came home with some life lessons
Whitney Alexander has four kids, and the recent flooding struck a chord with her. It made her want to help. But at first, like many who wanted to help, she wasn’t sure how to get started.
The city has halted removal of trees and bird habitat where ceremonies are held by the Lipan-Apache Native American Church.
5) West Texas children treated for vitamin A toxicity as medical disinformation spreads alongside measles outbreak
Medical disinformation connected to the West Texas measles outbreak has created a new problem. Children are being treated for toxic levels of vitamin A.
6) U.S. military removes words 'history,' 'respect,' 'dignity' from digital presence as part of DEI review
The Department of Defense issued a Digital Content Refresh document to comply with DEI removal from the armed services. TPR obtained a document laying out the guidance of what to remove.
At the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in San Antonio, farmers braced for the impact of President Trump's mass deportation plan.
A couple watched the catastrophic fire from a high vantage point.
Recently, the company Expatsi held its first ever “Move Abroad Con” in San Antonio.
At least six inches of rain fell in a three-hour period on Thursday, leading to more than a dozen vehicles being washed into a creek. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Wednesday evening for the victims by the nonprofit San Antonio Aware and Prepared.
San Antonio's No Kings protest was disrupted by pro-Trump counterprotesters.
The state of Texas is again trying to execute Robert Roberson, a man diagnosed with autism who was convicted of the murder of his two-year-old daughter, Nikki. They claim her death was caused by shaken baby syndrome. But there is mounting evidence that she died of an illness and not from child abuse.
Once almost eradicated from Texas, flea borne typhus is making a comeback in the United States. Texas has one of the highest rates of typhus in the country.
The Trump Administration is skirting a federal law by finding new namesakes for the bases with the same last names as Confederate soldiers.
Jonathan Joss voiced the character John Redcorn on the comedy series.
Bexar County voters on Tuesday approved the first funding component of a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs in what was a divided election cycle.
More than a dozen people attended the North East Independent School District board meeting on Monday evening to protest an order requiring an NEISD teacher to remove a sign from her classroom.
A San Antonio special education teacher says one of her students is unusually aggressive this year, and the district isn’t doing enough to help.
UT Health San Antonio Multispecialty and Research Hospital is the first hospital in Texas to approve a non-narcotic painkiller called suzetrigine as a first-line treatment for post-surgery pain. One doctor believes it will become a powerful weapon in the opioid epidemic.
Trail creator Charlie Gandy says the X-Tx will reveal parts of the Lone Star State that most Texans have never seen.
The Edwards Aquifer rose three feet since Friday. The San Antonio Pool of the aquifer stood at nearly 638 feet on Monday, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority. That is 10 feet higher than it was a year ago at this time.
The book — checked out in 1943 — is now on display at San Antonio Central Library downtown.
Las Abuelitas de Oro have gained popularity in San Antonio because of their enthusiasm, joy, and entertaining performances.
24) Selena lives on: New generation of Latinas embrace Queen of Tejano music 30 years after her death
Girls point to Selena Quintanilla-Perez as a symbol of empowerment who was authentically herself and embraced her culture and identity.
A high school librarian found an old Bible at Boerne High School dating back to 1614. No one knows who brought it to Boerne from Germany.
