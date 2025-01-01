Ivanna Bass Caldera is a senior at Trinity University double majoring in Communication and Global Latinx Studies with a minor in Spanish. Along with interning at Texas Public Radio, she is an intern for the local chamber nonprofit Agarita and a radio show host at KRTU 91.7 FM, Trinity’s radio station. Her weekly KRTU show, Indie Without Borders, highlights indie artists from various countries to celebrate the intersectionality within music.

In high school she was a news reporter for her school's newspaper, eventually becoming co-editor. During her freshman year of college, she was a News Reporter for the Trinitionian, Trinity University’s newspaper. Ivanna is passionate about amplifying community voices and helping educate the public on local matters.

