Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Mexican Americans experienced segregation’ — New exhibit breaks down the long fight to desegregate Texas schools

By Ivanna Bass Caldera,
Norma MartinezMarian Navarro
Published November 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
The panel exhibit Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD: The Long Fight to End School Segregation is on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio.
The panel exhibit Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD: The Long Fight to End School Segregation is on display at the MACRI Visitor Center in San Antonio.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR
A new traveling panel exhibit currently on display at MACRI's Visitor Center in San Antonio dives into all that came before and after the court case, Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD.
A new traveling panel exhibit currently on display at MACRI's Visitor Center in San Antonio dives into all that came before and after the court case, Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR
Panel exhibits on display as part of Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD: The Long Fight to End School Segregation.
Panel exhibits on display as part of Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD: The Long Fight to End School Segregation.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR

The 1954 court case Brown versus Board of Education declared unconstitutional any state laws that allowed for racial segregation in public schools.

But school segregation didn’t cease following the landmark decision. Many school districts still found loopholes to these practices in classrooms, particularly in the case of Mexican American students.

The 1970 case Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD arose from a group of around two dozen parents whose children attended neglected, formerly all-Black schools that severely lacked the resources of their white counterparts.

A new traveling panel exhibit currently on display at the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute (MACRI) in San Antonio dives into all that came before and after the court case.

Texas Public Radio intern Ivanna Bass Caldera visited the exhibit and spoke with Sarah Zenaida Gould, MACRI’s executive director.

“What’s really fascinating about the case is that it was one of the first times that you see a coalition of African American and Mexican American parents working together,” Gould said.

Sarah Zenaida Gould is the executive director of San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institute.
Sarah Zenaida Gould is the executive director of San Antonio's Mexican American Civil Rights Institute.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR
TPR's Ivanna Bass Caldera (left) interviews Sarah Zenaida Gould (right), MACRI’s executive director.
TPR's Ivanna Bass Caldera (left) interviews Sarah Zenaida Gould (right), MACRI's executive director.
Marian Navarro / TPR
Marian Navarro / TPR

Gould says the case, like many others that challenged desegregation in schools, is largely unknown by the public.

“For many Americans, we're aware that school segregation is part of our history, but we might think that it only impacted African American students,” said Gould. “In this exhibit, we tried to break down what is de jure segregation and what is de facto segregation.”

MACRI’s panel exhibit, Cisneros v. Corpus Christi ISD: The Long Fight to End School Segregation, will remain on display at the MACRI Visitor Center at 2123 Buena Vista in San Antonio through Nov. 26.

Ivanna Bass Caldera
Ivanna Bass Caldera is a senior at Trinity University double majoring in Communication and Global Latinx Studies with a minor in Spanish. Along with interning at Texas Public Radio, she is an intern for the local chamber nonprofit Agarita and a radio show host at KRTU 91.7 FM, Trinity’s radio station.
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
