Thinking about leaving the U.S.? Lessons from Move Abroad Con in San Antonio

The number of people who are considering leaving the U.S. and becoming ex-pats in another country is on the rise.

In 2024, a Monmouth University poll showed 34% of U.S. residents would like to go and settle in another country if they were free to do so. Experts say that number has likely increased in 2025.

Recently, the company Expatsi held its first ever “Move Abroad Con” in San Antonio. Several hundred people packed into the Marriott River Center Convention Hall, listening to speakers talking about their experiences after leaving the United States and moving abroad.

“We have 43 speakers who came from 5 continents to share their expertise, but we also wanted an opportunity for our guests to build their tribe,” said Stephanie Stone-Robb, events and product manager for Expatsi. “Making a big life change can be a little scary and a little lonely sometimes, so giving them an opportunity to connect not only with our experts but with each other.”

Tammy Blalock/Ata-Girl Photography Co. / Texas Public Radio Move Abroad Con attendees get info on moving to the U.K.

What are the reasons that people want to leave the U.S.? The top reason, according to data from Expatsi, is that people want to experience enrichment, adventure and growth. 56% say that think the U.S. is too conservative. 53% say that they think the country is too divided.

Jen Barnett, co-founder of Expatsi, started the business in 2022. And business is very good.

“My sales in Q1 were up nineteen thousand six hundred percent over Q1 in 2024,” she said.

Expatsi helps people navigate the complexities of moving to another country and helping them decide the place for them.

Barnett said you need to have the right motivation to move to another country.

“You can't just be running away from something; you have to be moving toward something as well," she said.

She said without doing enough research, you could end up in a place you don’t really like.

“And you have to be willing to adapt yourself to whatever is going on in the other country," she added.

“An example is people will complain about taxes, how much taxes are in Europe," she said. "But then on the other side, they want all the social services they get in Europe, and, you know, you gotta choose.”

Barnett said the most popular destination for expats is Portugal. Spain and Mexico come in second and third.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Ecuadorian Chef Rodrigo Pacheco was a speaker at Move Abroad Con in San Antonio

One of the speakers at the conference was Rodrigo Pacheco, a renowned chef in Ecuador. He was there to promote his country and its food, culture and natural beauty.

“I want to inspire more people about the capacity of gastronomy for climatic transformation and also the quality of life that we have in our country, and I want more people over the world to be able to explore it,” he said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Panel at Move Abroad Con in San Antonio May 2025

Katy Roberts is from San Antonio. She said she was initially interested in Europe.

“To stay a little closer to family, we're looking at Mexico, Central and South America for the most part," she said. "I've been looking at moving abroad for a couple of years, but we decided for sure in October that it was something we were interested in doing as a family.”

Josh Brandt and his wife came to the conference to get information on possible destinations.

"I think it's good for your family. I think that there's something about moving abroad and immersing in other cultures that is really valuable and when we saw the conference, we thought it would be worth the energy to come and learn.”

Miranda Bagwell came from Virginia.

“There's a lot of separatist, divisive language in the media — in just general discourse in the United States now. And I hate that." she said. "America is cool because we are a melting pot. And that was what I was raised to believe so part of my wanting to move elsewhere is I love to adventure and I love moving to other countries. It makes me appreciate my own country more when I come back, but also because I want to live in a community that values all of its members.”

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Main hall at Move Abroad Con 2025 in San Antonio

Barnett said the first Move Abroad Con was a wild success. It sold out, and there are plans to do more conventions.