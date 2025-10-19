SA's No Kings counterprotesters meet their match

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

As Travis Park in downtown San Antonio was calmly filling up with people ready to demonstrate against the policies of President Donald Trump, the vibe suddenly got heated when two men arrived carrying a large flag that read “Trump for King.”

The men were quickly surrounded by march volunteers who held back an agitated crowd shouting obscenities.

The large flag was attached to a long aluminum pole that was just out of reach of the No Kings protesters until one woman was able to grab a corner of it and pull it down. With a lighter, she tried to set it on fire. But others also grabbed the banner and yanked it to the ground.

The pro-Trump counterprotesters were undeterred. They recaptured their flag and continued to harangue the crowd with insults.

“I'm here to support the conservative movement,” said Leonard Stansberry.

“These people right here are socialists. I come for this purpose right here. God bless Donald Trump, that’s why.” he said.

Stansberry's partner Guy Chiney wore a t-shirt that read, “It's okay to hate Democrats” and held up a sign that said “MAGA Forever.”

“You are either an American or a Democrat. There's no way to be both,” said Chiney.

“It's America first. By the end of the day, I hope we make Trump king. I hope we make Trump king,” he said.

David Martin Davies / TPR No Kings demonstrators are confronted by Trump supporters at the No Kings rally at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on Oct. 18, 2025

The No Kings protesters continued shouting at the two, hurling insults of their own. And while the exchange was far from civil dialogue, onlookers like Marcus Johnson said the men were practicing their own First Amendment right to free speech.

“You got to give these guys credit on one level. It takes cojones to come out here in the den of the enemy and do what they're doing. I don't agree with what they're saying in any way stretch or form, but I give 'em credit for coming out,” said Johnson.

No King's protester Christina McCumber said she's a lifelong Republican, but she does not agree with Trump's use of the National Guard and what she called a "corrupt" administration. She also said the men that she had been yelling at had a right to be there.

“Just like us, they have the right to their protest on whatever side they're on or whatever, but we're Americans at the end of the day, and so everyone should be able to practice their First Amendment rights," McCumber said.

“So we're OK with this, but we're not OK with our own party. Mike Johnson and other senators at the White House calling us, who are a veteran family, 'terrorists.' OK, and we're going to fight for America. We're not going to allow dictators to take over. That's where we stand,” she said.

The two pro-Trump counterprotesters showed no signs of backing away and continued to confront the crowd, even as organizers pleaded with people to ignore them.

Then one person who said their name was Liberty showed up wearing horns and purple face paint and began singing. Liberty wouldn't relent, standing only inches from the two men.

The singing continued.

The two men ducked and weaved through the crowd trying to get away, but they could not shake the singer until the counterprotestors couldn't stand it any longer.

They ran across the street and the No Kings protest at Travis Park continued without them.