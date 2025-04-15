Teacher in San Antonio's North East ISD was told to remove 'Hate has no home here' sign

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than a dozen people attended the North East Independent School District board meeting on Monday evening to protest an order requiring an NEISD teacher to remove a sign from her classroom.

The sign in question is a small cloth banner that was attached to the side of algebra teacher April Jones’ desk. The banner said, “Hate has no home here” and showed a white and Black raised fist and hands holding a rainbow heart, a heart in the colors of the trans Pride flag, and a heart striped with different skin tones.

In a statement, district officials gave five reasons the sign couldn’t be in Jones’ classroom, mostly connected to Trump administration policies targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion. But Jones said she was told to take the banner down in August, before Donald Trump was re-elected.

“At the beginning of the [school] year, I was told by my principal and administration that it needed to come down because it was considered political and inappropriate to have in the classroom,” Jones said. “I've been teaching for nine years, and I've had this sign in my classroom the entire time. This is only my second year in this district, and I had it up last year.”

NEISD spokesperson Aubrey Chancellor also pointed to politics when asked about the timing. Politics was the fourth bullet point in the district’s statement.

“Students in classrooms are considered a captive audience, and as such teachers' personal political beliefs, including what organizations they may individually support, are not permitted because that has nothing to do with the job they are there to do,” the NEISD statement said. “A classroom is not an open public forum for a teacher to engage in discussions (either directly or indirectly, through the display of symbols) about topics that are not part of the curriculum about which they are supposed to instruct students.”

However, Jones and other speakers Monday said they don’t think the sign is political.

“I think it's important to be able to display signs and ones like it simply because, as a teacher, it's my job, it's my calling, to advocate for all students and make sure that they feel safe and seen within my classroom, because if they feel safe and seen, I know they're going to actually be able to learn the content,” Jones explained to TPR.

Camille Phillips / TPR More than a dozen people attended North East ISD's board meeting on April 14, 2025, to protest the removal of a sign that said 'Hate has no home here' from a teacher's classroom.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation San Antonio posted a video on Instagram on Saturday denouncing the sign’s removal and calling for supporters to speak at Monday’s board meeting.

PSL organizer and NEISD parent Marisa Grimaldo was one of the people who heeded the call.

“This poster, it stands for something, and it's important to show that we are behind the words of this poster. Hate has no home here. We want our kids to be respecting each other, no matter what kind of backgrounds they come from,” Grimaldo said.

During public comments, NEISD parent Nikki Shaheed told trustees it was important to explicitly support students from diverse backgrounds like her children.

“A few years ago, my daughter told me that in her school on a weekly basis, someone had something negative to say about her race every single week. When we don't have adults in the classroom affirming children's identities, letting them know that they are welcome there, this is what fills that void. Hate is what fills that void,” said Shaheed, who is a member of NEISD Community Advocates, a parent group that formed in response to the district’s decision to close three schools.

“In our society, we still have a lot of work ahead of us to undo generations and generations of prejudice. So, I implore you to support these teachers and support these messages, because it has very real impacts on our students,” Shaheed said. “My daughter deserves to go to school and focus on her education, learn math, play the cello, not have to field racial slurs from her peers.”

A young man who only identified himself as a former NEISD student compared removing the “Hate has no home here” sign with the “revisionism” happening at the federal level.

“It's not a political symbol. It's not political in nature. And I think that conflagrating them and trying to make them political does a great disservice to the most vulnerable of students in our classrooms. And they say nothing about the elections. They don't say anything about policy making,” the NEISD graduate said.

“We've seen the Tuskegee Airmen, and we've seen acts by Harriet Tubman being taken down from government websites. And this is a prime example of the targeting of non-political events,” he said. “I want for this school district not to acquiesce to the comings and goings of outside politics. You guys have to stand up for your students, and you have to stand up for your school and for your teachers.”

Camille Phillips / TPR Madison High School Algebra teachers April Jones (left) and Mackenzie Franc were told to remove or cover emblems of support for LGBTQ+ students at the beginning of the school year. They said they waited until now to speak publicly because they were waiting for an internal complaint process and because they were focused on teaching.

Jones said she waited until now to speak publicly because she first tried to resolve the issue internally through a formal complaint process.

“Apparently, a sign denouncing hate and welcoming everyone is now my personal political opinion, and since this incident occurred, teachers have been told to be cautious when recognizing and celebrating Black History Month and Women's History Month in our campuses. So, it seems this has become about more than a sign in a classroom,” Jones said.

According to Jones, the impetus for her sign’s removal was an anonymous post to either NextDoor or another form of social media at the beginning of the school year. The post complained about a sign in Mackenzie Franc’s algebra classroom next door to Jones at Madison High School.

“I had a poster that said 'safe space' on it, that had a rainbow and trans colored stripes on it,” Jones said. “The principal, instead of coming to talk to us and explain the situation, immediately took pictures of the sign and sent them to NEISD HR.”

While he was in Franc’s classroom, Jones and Franc said he saw Jones’ sign next door and sent photos of her banner to HR too.

Franc said a group of parents then began calling the school asking to remove their children from her classroom, which further complicated her situation.

“The students themselves declined, and the students themselves said that they felt comfortable in my room and wanted to stay in my class,” Franc said. “I'm unsure of who the students are exactly — it all stayed anonymous because we didn't want anything to hurt their relationship with me.”

Although Jones was required to remove her “Hate has no home here sign,” Franc was able to come to a compromise with campus administrators. The phrase “Safe space” in rainbow letters was fine, but she had to cover the part of the poster that showed the colors of the Pride flag and the Trans Pride flag.

“I want my kids to feel like they're safe and learning math. I'm not trying to do anything but show kids that they are safe in my classroom, that no one is allowed to use hateful language,” Franc said. “No one is allowed to use even cursing. I don't like cursing in my classroom.”

Like Jones, Franc said they waited until now to speak because they were focusing on their jobs and trying to let the internal complaint process work itself out.

“On our campus it's just getting to the point where we're getting told to be cautious on things that we shouldn't be cautious about,” Franc said.

“It's just been really stressful to be told that these ideals are political when they're just accepting another human as being a human,” she added. “It comes down to like they're not trusting me to do my job to teach children, and if they think like this is the thing that's going to make or break their children and make them gay or anything. It's just a little frustrating that you think I'm trying to do that when I'm just trying to teach them their times tables.”

“I wish they would do their times tables,” Franc told Jones with a laugh. “If I could indoctrinate kids, I would make them learn times tables.”

In addition to calling the Pride and Trans colors political, NEISD’s statement on Jones’ “Hate has no home here” sign pointed to three steps taken by the Trump administration.

First, a letter the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights published earlier this month ordering states to certify they’ve banned diversity, equity, and inclusion programs or risk losing federal funding.

“In turn, the TEA has required all school districts, including NEISD, to sign a certification form to the TEA confirming that it does not engage in any form of diversity, equity, or inclusion programs or promotion throughout its educational programs on this basis. Display of symbols in classrooms promoting any particular race, color, or national origin would be construed as a violation of this certification,” NEISD officials said in the statement.

Second, a February letter from the Office of Civil Rights.

“The OCR has indicated that promotion of any form of gender ideology by a school would constitute discrimination. Accordingly, display of such symbols in a classroom would be construed as a promotion of gender ideology,” district officials said.

And third, an executive order Trump issued in January “ending radical indoctrination in K-12 schooling.”

NEISD officials also pointed to bills working their way through the Texas Legislature that could “further bar schools from engaging in any kind of DEI promotion, even at the classroom level.”

The district’s statement referred to Senate Bill 3. Another bill, SB 762, would explicitly ban Pride flags, Black Lives Matter flags, and Thin Blue Line flags from Texas classrooms.