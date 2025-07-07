Canyon Lake, Edwards Aquifer water levels jump after flooding

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A key source of water for 2.5 million people in the region is on the rise after deadly flooding this week.

The Edwards Aquifer rose three feet since Friday. The San Antonio Pool of the aquifer stood at nearly 638 feet on Monday, according to the Edwards Aquifer Authority. That is 10 feet higher than it was a year ago at this time. It still, however, is 21 feet below where it usually sits for this time of year.

The Comal Springs are bubbling faster too at 421 cubic feet of water per second on Monday, as compared to the San Marcos Springs at 100 cubic feet per second.

It was good news for the endangered species that rely on them for survival, like the tiny fountain darter fish. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports the Comal and upper San Marcos rivers are the only places in the world the fish can be found.

Stage 2 water conservation levels in San Antonio are triggered when the aquifer dips to 640 feet and stays there for 10 days. Stage 1 water conservation levels begin when it dips to 650 feet for 10 days. San Antonians may only water yards by automatic sprinkler once a week based on street address.

While there has been significant drought relief, water conservation measures will continue across the region even after a foot of rain or more fell in one day in some spots of the Hill Country.

The deluge down the Guadalupe River is pooling in Canyon Lake, behind Canyon Dam.

The Texas Water Development Board reported that Canyon Lake, as of noon on Monday, was up nearly 11 feet from a week ago and stood at nearly 889 feet or nearly 62% full. It's full conservation pool sits at 909 feet. It was 46% full before the rains over the Fourth of July weekend.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers assured him that the dam at the lake can handle the extra water.