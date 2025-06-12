San Antonio Fire Department continues search for missing; counts 11 dead from floods

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The scale of the loss from Thursday morning's deadly flooding in San Antonio continued to grow. The San Antonio Fire Department on Friday confirmed that 11 people died and several people remained missing.

In a statement, Public Information Officer Joe Arrington added that the "primary search efforts are focused on the Salado Creek near Perrin Beitel and the Leon Creek near Highway 90 and Callaghan Rd areas."

So far, all deaths were in the Perrin Beitel area.

He also said SAFD had asked for "Urban Search and Rescue assistance from Texas A&M Task Force 1 and at least 40 highly trained search specialists" to assist the recovery operations. Those units were in San Antonio by Friday afternoon.

Authorities also released the names of some of the victims:



Martha De La Torre Rangel -- female, 55

Victor Manuel Macias Castro -- male, 28

Matthew Angel Tufono -- male, 51

Joey Palacios / TPR

If anyone believed a loved one was involved in the flooding event and they could not be located, Arrington encouraged them to call the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) at 210-207-4817. If anyone escaped the floodwaters but had to abandon their vehicle, they were also asked to call that same number.

In the SAFD statement, Mayor Ron Nirenberg added that “Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones. I want to personally thank our San Antonio first responders and their families for their sacrifices toward the recovery efforts. Erika and I will be praying that those who are missing are found without harm.”

Since the flooding began, SAFD reported that it responded to more than 70 water rescues and 16 "high water investigations." The fire department said the majority of the rescues consisted of crews assisting drivers in vehicles in high water but called some of the rescues "harrowing" involving crews entering swift moving water.

Joey Palacios / TPR A car pulled from the floodwaters near Perrin Beitel on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

It added that SAPD conducted security for the scene and its perimeter, conducted death investigations, notified next of kin, and monitored phone lines for calls from victims' loved ones, among other contributions.

District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte said his office is "looking at everything" related to the flooding inside his district.

Whyte said at the moment it looked like "a big wall of water" swept 15 vehicles off the Loop 410 frontage road and into Beitel Creek around 5 a.m.

Joey Palacios / TPR A crane lifted a car from the floodwaters near 410 on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He said no one's sure right now if the tragedy was related to anything beyond an act of nature, such as failure of any city infrastructure.

Public Works reported at least 18 roadways were closed because of debris from the floods and possible structural damage to the pavement. At least 15 low water crossings were also possibly damaged, and the crossings at "Vicar Drive at Beitel Creek and Old O’Connor Road have sustained significant damage and will remain closed pending full assessments."

Also, Bexar County closed three parks that were damaged from the recent floods.

In a statement on Friday, it explained that Rodriguez Park will be closed from June 12 through June 16. "While the entire park was affected," the statement added, "Playground #2 sustained the most severe damage and will remain closed beyond this date until repairs are completed."

Woodlake Park will stay closed until its water crossing bridge is fully inspected and any necessary repairs are made. Gunn Family Coyote Dog Park will reopen on June 15.

More information on the rest of the county's parks was available here.

Joey Palacios / TPR A crane lifted vehicles from floodwaters near 410 on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Six inches of rain fell at the international airport, the biggest single rain event in more than a decade.

Sixty mile an hour winds and penny-sized hail were reported in Grey Forest. A small twister caused minor damage a few miles southeast of Wimberley.

CPS Energy reported about 30,000 residents were left without power after the worst of the storm passed through.

Joey Palacios / TPR

San Antonio has entered its sixth year of drought.

This weekend was expected to be mostly sunny and hot after a week of days cooled by rain and overcast skies.