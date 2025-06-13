'Big wall of water' could be cause of flood deaths of San Antonio motorists

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Marc Whyte said his office is "looking at everything" related to Thursday's flooding that left at least 11 dead and others missing inside his district.

Whyte said at the moment it looked like "a big wall of water" swept 15 vehicles off the Loop 410 frontage road and into Beitel Creek around 5 a.m.

Joey Palacios / TPR

He said no one's sure right now if the tragedy was related to anything beyond an act of nature, such as failure of any city infrastructure.

"Regardless of how or why this happened, it's a tragedy. We're thinking about everybody who lost a loved one," he said.

Whyte said his district office is prepared to help the families of flood victims.

He has been a proponent of spending on "basics" like streets and drainage, and he said the deadly event is another reason the council should focus on such issues.

Google Maps Beitel Creek, a small creek in Northeast San Antonio, flows off the better-known Salado Creek.

"We can do better," he said concerning aging infrastructure across the city.

The nondescript Beitel Creek is frequently crossed over by motorists with little notice. It flows out of the better-known Salado Creek.