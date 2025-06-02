'King of the Hill' actor shot and killed on San Antonio's South Side

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

An actor who was best known for his voice work on the animated TV series King of the Hill was shot and killed on San Antonio's South Side on Sunday.

Jonathan Joss, 59, voiced the character John Redcorn on the comedy series.

He was also in the remakes of the movies The Magnificent Seven and True Grit.

Joss also contributed to public radio. In 2019, he teamed up with talk show host and podcaster Diane Rehm to tell the story of "Grandfather Stone" for the series "Circle Round," which shares folktales with young listeners.

WBUR explained that "Grandfather Stone" was "a legend from the Seneca people: Native Americans who originally lived in what’s now known as New York state."

Reports indicated that Joss was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor during an argument Sunday evening outside his house.

That neighbor, 56-year-old Sigfredo Ceja, has been arrested by San Antonio Police.

The investigation was ongoing.