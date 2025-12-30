San Antonio police urge residents to use caution on New Year's Eve

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio is a city that likes to party during major celebrations year-round, like Fiesta in April, Fourth of July at Woodlawn Lake, and Celebrate SA on New Year's Eve.

And with the partying, comes drinking and potentially deadly DWI crashes. The insurance industry website buyautoinsurance.com in 2025 reported the Alamo City is the fourth-worst major metro in the nation for DWIs.

Las Vegas was the worst, followed by Austin, El Paso, and then San Antonio. Houston was the fifth worst. It's also easy to see DWIs are also a Texas problem.

The website reported San Antonio averages 1,111 DWI arrests per 100,000 residents or around 5,700 such arrests a year.

Officer Lizzandra Trevino, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department, said a DWI is definitely not the way to start 2026.

"Find that designated driver that can take you home," she said. "Uber, Lyft, anything like that. It's better to start the New Year safe and sound than a hangover and DWI."

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, even a first-time offense can result in a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, and loss of driver's license for up to a year. This fine does not include a possible additional state fine of $3,000, $4,000 or $6,000 assessed upon sentencing.

Trevino also warned against another dangerous practice reported to police some New Year's in San Antonio — the firing of a bullet into the air as a way to celebrate.

"Celebratory gunfire is illegal in Texas and you always have to remember whatever goes up, must come down," she said. "So, that could be hitting a child, an elderly individual, or just an innocent bystander."

And police are asking for the public's assistance to keep large gatherings safe this holiday.

"If you see something, say something," Trevino said.

San Antonians can report suspicious activity by calling 9-1-1 or tell a police officer working security at an event.