Kerrville death toll continues to rise; Vigil held in SA for flooding victims; Kerr County enacts burn ban, warns against drones

Today's weather: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny for a high near 92. Rain chances continue through tomorrow before they clear, starting on Thursday.

Death toll in Kerrville rises to 84

Kerr County officials have updated the numbers of those killed and missing from the July 4th flood.

Eighty-four people have died as a result of the Guadalupe River flooding—56 are adults, 28 are kids. Identification is pending for 22 adults and 10 children.

The Christian summer camp, Camp Mystic, confirmed on Monday that it lost 27 of its campers and counselors. Ten campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic remain missing.

More than 700 girls were at the camp at the time.

Kendall County reports 6 dead in flooding

The City of Boerne has announced that the bodies of six flood victims have been recovered in Kendall County.

"There are no confirmed missing Kendall County residents as of today. Identification is pending on the six individuals recovered," said Kendall County Emergency Management Coordinator, Brady Constantine.

The Guadalupe River raged from its headwaters near Hunt in Kerr County to Comfort in Kendall County on July 4th. There were a total of eight rescues and multiple evacuations in the Comfort area.

Kendall County officials are expected to provide another update later today.

Vigil held for flooding victims

A vigil was held last night in downtown San Antonio for the dozens of people who were killed in the deadly floods in Kerr County.

"At this moment, many questions will still run in our minds, but presence — presence — to survivors clinging to hope, to grieving parents and to every family resting with sorrow ... we begin to process what we have lost," said San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.

The vigil also served as a donation drive for Goodwill. Local residents brought items like canned tuna, feminine products, baby formula, soap, and more.

A Goodwill driver will take the donations to the Kerrville Goodwill this morning to be distributed to the community. Kerrville authorities have asked for monetary donations to go through the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Former NOAA head sheds light on flooding

A former head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Rick Spinrad, is defending the National Weather Service from criticism after the Kerr County flood.

Spinrad told TPR's The Source he believes the NWS out of San Angelo and Austin/San Antonio did its job. He says the problem was with the final step of communication and emergency alerts that were not acted on by local officials.

Spinrad also said NWS's staff were affected by Trump administration cuts, including at weather forecast offices directly involved with Guadalupe River flooding.

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro told NPR it's too early to say if recent staffing cuts under the Trump administration impacted the agency's ability to warn the public.

Kerr County enacts burn ban, warns against drones

A burn ban went into effect across Kerr County on Monday as search and rescue operations continue.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said people burning debris were interfering with recovery efforts in and along the Guadalupe River. He said the heat put off by fires interferes with drone and heat-detecting equipment being used in the search process.

Officials also reported other issues hindering recovery operations, including a private drone that collided with a rescue helicopter in Kerr County. The helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing and is now out of service.

Officials have restricted airspace over the search zone. The city of Kerrville says the drone was operating illegally in that airspace.

Here's how you can help

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is collecting monetary donations for The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to support relief and rebuilding efforts.

Collected donations will be distributed to vetted local nonprofit organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts. The fund will support the communities of Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said the city needs to focus and coordinate volunteers. People who want to volunteer for search and rescue efforts first register with the Salvation Army.

People can register to volunteer at (830)465-4797. Find more ways to help and other resources below: