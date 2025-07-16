Comal County to test high-water sirens; Mexico responds to tomato tariffs; Democrats blast redistricting efforts in Texas

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be cloudy through the mid-morning, then gradually clear with a high near 97 and a heat index of 100. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s for the remainder of the week.

Flood death toll slowly rises in Kerr, Kendall counties

107 flood related deaths have been confirmed in Kerr County, including 70 adults and 37 children. At least 97 people remain missing.

Crews and volunteers continue search and recovery efforts in Kerr County from the headwaters of the Guadalupe River to Canyon Lake.

Officials expect the search for the missing to continue for months.

In Kendall County, officials say nine bodies have been recovered following the floods — no people are missing.

Comal County to test sirens

In the wake of deadly flooding in the Hill Country, Comal County will be testing its High-Water Warning System sirens tomorrow, Thursday.

Sirens will sound intermittently throughout the day as system checks are conducted. There is no emergency.

Officials say this is only a test to ensure the system is ready to alert residents in a real emergency.

Information is still being pieced together from the deadly July 4 flooding on how better communications and systems — like radio connections and sirens on the ground — could have saved lives as floods swept across the Texas Hill Country.

Democrats blast redistricting efforts in Texas

Next week's special session in the Texas legislature is set to prioritize redistricting — Texas currently has 25 Republican congressional districts and 12 Democratic congressional districts.

President Trump told reporters on Tuesday he hopes a redrawing of congressional lines in Texas will help Republicans pick up five seats.

San Antonio Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro called the move a "power grab" during a telephone town hall on Tuesday.

"[Republicans are] trying to especially harm African American, Latino, and Asian American communities in the big cities by breaking them up," said Castro.

Texas is weighing a new plan for redistricting as part of a special summer session Critics say it's a ploy for Republicans to hold onto seats in Congress. Listen • 5:49

Mexico responds to tomato tariffs

A 17% tariff on tomatoes from Mexico took effect Tuesday following a push from the Trump administration and Florida’s tomato industry, which said Mexican imports were unfair to U.S. tomato growers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the U.S. will still need to import tomatoes from Mexico because domestic production isn’t enough to cover the country’s demand.

More than 85% of U.S. tomato imports come from Mexico, entering ports like Laredo and Pharr.

Texas importers relying on Mexican tomatoes now face higher costs. Retailers, restaurants, and low-income communities in Texas may be hit hardest as affordable, fresh produce becomes harder to access.

Economy & Labor A tomato tax looms for Mexican growers — and will affect U.S. consumers Mexico-grown tomatoes supply most of the U.S. market. Tomatoes are an ingredient found in everything from condiments to main courses. They are at the center of a new worry in the trade wars because of tariffs. Florida growers, however, say the tariff is necessary. Listen • 4:06

Northside ISD staff to see pay raises

The Northside ISD school board has approved raises for the upcoming school year that gets the district closer to a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Hourly staff will get a 4% raise. Salaried employees will get a 2% raise. Classroom teachers with at least three years of experience will get the larger raises set by the new school funding law.

District officials say it would take eight consecutive years of 4% raises to get everyone above $15 an hour.

New trustee Laura Zapata said she’s disheartened that wages are still so low, despite hourly employees getting several raises over the last few years.

"We still have people making $11.81 minimum wage. $12.75 minimum wage. It’s a little disturbing I guess," she said.

June home sales slightly dip in San Antonio

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports sales are down, but home prices are up. The median home price in June was $324,000, up 4% from June of 2024.

The inventory of homes on the market continues to grow in the Alamo City area, up 14% this June compared to last. Homes are on the market an average of 75 days.

"With so few buyers and more homes, you know, than sellers, selling. It's definitely a buyer's market right now," said Reagan Williamson, the chair of the local board of realtors

The Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M reports high mortgage rates, affordability, and economic uncertainty over tariffs and inflation are weighing on the state's housing market.

Nine new measles cases linked to West Texas outbreak

There are five cases near the Oklahoma border in Lamar County and four in neighboring Fannin County, which is new to the Texas outbreak list.

This brings the total number of measles cases related to the outbreak that began in Gaines County in January to 762.

Nationwide, the total number of measles cases is the highest it's been since the vaccine-preventable disease was eliminated in the United States back in 2000.

The CDC has confirmed 1,288 measles infections in 38 states. The last time there were this many measles cases in the U.S. was 1992.

Bioscience-Medicine Measles update: Nine new cases linked to West Texas outbreak A new county has joined the outbreak list this week. The Department of State Health Services confirmed four outbreak-linked cases in Fannin County. Fannin is next door to Lamar County, where the state confirmed five new measles cases this week.