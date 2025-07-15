© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Don't be alarmed: Comal County will test its high-water emergency sirens on Thursday

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published July 15, 2025 at 2:35 PM CDT
In the wake of deadly flooding in the Hill Country, Comal County will test its High-Water Warning System sirens this Thursday.

Sirens will sound intermittently throughout the day as system checks are conducted.

Officials say this is only a test. There is no emergency.

The test is being conducted to ensure the system is ready to alert residents in a real emergency.

Comal County has also posted the information on social media to get the word out to residents and encourage them to share the info with friends and neighbors so no one is caught off guard.

