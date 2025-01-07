© 2025 Texas Public Radio
DreamWeek San Antonio holds kickoff press conference; events begin on Jan. 10

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:35 PM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR
DreamWeek founder and CEO Shokare Nakpodia at Texas Public Radio's headquarters on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

City and community leaders held a press conference on Tuesday evening to announce the multi-week and city-wide program DreamWeek San Antonio, which leads up to and through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 13th annual DreamWeek San Antonio begins on Jan. 10 and ends on Jan. 26. It contains dozens of scheduled events.

DreamWeek founder and CEO Shokare Nakpodia said this year's theme is #WeAreNeighbor.

“And so all this relationships and engagements with other individuals is a neighboring act,” Nakpodia said. “So #WeAreNeighbor is really about the fact that anything we project out there — we wake up the next morning, or the next day, we actually meet it. And we have to be very careful what we put out.”

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said he believed DreamWeek could be part of the solution to how to handle the increasing political conflict and polarization around the country.

“So we all have to ask ourselves, what’s the antidote to that?” he said. “How do we live into our dreams of being an inclusive, compassionate place, where we can get along and we can learn how to resolve conflict together? That, to me, is the gift of DreamWeek.”

Events during DreamWeek will touch on subjects including the culture of the American Southwest, Mexican American art, race in the United States, the role of journalism in fostering community trust, and San Antonio community gardens.

DreamWeek is designed to circle around San Antonio’s MLK March, the largest of its kind in the country. The San Antonio MLK March will take place on Monday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. Lining up for the march begins at 9 a.m.

