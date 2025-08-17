Thousands rally at Texas Capitol against Republican-backed congressional redistricting plan

More than 5,000 people gathered at the Capitol in Austin on Saturday to protest President Trump and the Texas Legislature's plan to redraw the state's congressional districts to give Republicans an advantage in the 2026 midterm elections.

The new map, which sparked a nearly two-week quorum break by Texas House Democrats, is projected to give Republicans at least five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More than 50 House Democrats originally fled the state earlier this month to prevent the new map's passage during the Legislature's first special session. On Thursday, they listed their conditions for returning to the chamber and signaled their intention to participate in the state's second special session, which began Friday.

Congressman Greg Casar, an Austin Democrat, praised the lawmakers' actions during Saturday's protest.

"If Trump and Abbott had their way they would've passed these maps weeks ago," Casar told a cheering crowd. "Trump doesn't have a plan to win the election, he has a plan to rig the election."

The congressman was referencing the White House's ongoing call for Republican-led states, including Ohio and Florida, to redistrict. States led by Democrats have signaled their own intentions to do the same. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken the lead: The Golden State revealed its own newly proposed maps Friday.

Leila Saidane / KUT News / KUT News Texas democrat Beto O'Rourke speaks to thousands gathered for the Fight The Trump Takeover Rally, protesting President Trump and Gov. Abbott's proposed redistricting at the Texas Capitol in Austin on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.

At Saturday's rally, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke of El Paso told the crowd this push by Republicans to "gerrymander" in several states comes from fear of retaliation.

"If they cannot maintain their purchase on power in the [U.S.] House of Representatives, then there will be a check on their lawlessness, accountability for their crimes and corruption," O'Rourke said.

That accountability could look like impeachment for Trump in the U.S. House. If Democrats take control of the chamber after the 2026 midterms, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has said he believes that's a very real threat.

For now, though, that is a far off possibility. Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) told protesters Democrats' immediate goal is to stop what is in front of them now. But he also acknowledged that planning ahead is necessary.

"If, despite our steadfast opposition, his redistricting bill is signed into law next week — and some think it will — the question is 'What do we do then?' Besides boo," Doggett said.

Doggett said he believes the best thing Democrats can do is vote in 2026, even in Republican-leaning districts. He told the crowd that Trump not being up for reelection could benefit Democrats.

"He's not going to be on the ballot to draw the MAGA vote," Doggett said. "And in the redrawn district that is nearest the one we are standing right now, Hispanics have a strong majority and Biden got 49% against Trump."

Texas House Democrats are expected to return to Austin for the second special session, where they won't have the numbers to prevent the Republicans' push to implement new congressional maps.

