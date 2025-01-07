Bexar County commissioners approve creation of authority for proposed downtown ballpark

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved the creation of a development authority for a proposed new downtown ballpark for the San Antonio Missions.

The San Pedro Creek Development Authority would act on behalf of the county and city in developing, financing, owning, and leasing the ballpark.

Both county and city officials have pointed out the proposed ballpark could be used for college and high school sports, conventions, meetings, and other community events.

The authority gets its name from the nearby creek.

The San Antonio City Council will have to take the same action for the $160 million project to proceed.

The ballpark would have 4,500 fixed seats and capacity for more than 3,000 others.

Major League Baseball wants the minor league ballpark ready for opening day in April 2026.

MLB has said the team's current home, Nelson Wolff Stadium on U.S. 90 on the Far West Side, is not up to their standards and needs to be replaced as the home for the Missions if the Alamo City is to keep the team.