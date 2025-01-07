Bexar County Commissioner Clay-Flores diagnosed with colon cancer

Precinct 1 County Commissioner—Rebeca Clay-Flores—announced she is undergoing treatment for colon cancer during Tuesday's commissioner's meeting.

Clay-Flores, who is of black and Mexican descent, told the court she was diagnosed in early November. She says it was a grueling election year, where she won three elections for a second term.

Flores says she asked a doctor what her risk factors were. She says the answer was that she is black.

"So if you are in your 40s, and you are black, you have a higher risk. Please call right now to make an appointment with your doctor to schedule your colonoscopy."

Flores said she has been a vegan for two decades and kept up with her daily walks this past year despite not feeling well.

"I will be a fierce proponent of colon cancer screening, you'll hear more about this work in the months to come," she said. I may still miss some commissioner court meetings, depending on future long term care, but to my constituents know that my staff and I will continue to work hard for Precinct 1."

She said that work includes making sure residents have better access to preventative health care. Clay-Flores is a major supporter of University Health-Palo Alto, a hospital under construction on the far South Side.