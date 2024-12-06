Higher fines for dangerous and loose dogs; Vaccine expert warns of disinformation; Krampus takes over SA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It will be cloudy today with a high near 53 and a low around 44. Forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon.

City Council addresses dangerous and loose dogs

San Antonio City Council unanimously voted Thursday to increase the fines for owners for dangerous and loose dogs.

The highest fines for repeat loose dog offenders are $750, and $2,000 for repeat dog bite offenders.

Council also approved a policy that gives Animal Care Services the authority to spay or neuter animals they pick up on the street before returning them to their owners.

District 7 councilmember Marina Alderete Gavito spearheaded the new policies, which go into effect immediately.

Krampus takes over SA during first ever parade

A massive crowd gathered in San Antonio's Southtown and King William neighborhoods Thursday night to watch horned demons march alongside witches, curanderos, and gypsies.

Krampus, a part of Germanic folklore, punishes misbehaving children and is painted as a so-called "opposite" Santa. The parade has been the subject of evangelical ire.

Rick Frederick participated in the parade. He said it honored German roots.

"It is an idea of Christmas, and Santa, and being good or bad, that we had before Coca-Cola took over and rebranded to make it all about a fat white man" he said.

Vaccine expert warns of medical disinformation in RFK Jr. era

A Texas vaccine authority says the U.S. will enter a new era of medical disinformation if Robert F. Kennedy Jr is confirmed as the new secretary of Department of Health & Human Services.

RFK Jr. has made false claims about vaccines, including that they cause autism. He also denied that HIV causes AIDS.

Dr. Peter Hotez, Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said science denialism will have dangerous consequences.

He warns Kennedy could promote a decline in vaccine infrastructure, which will end up costing lives.

News How to combat medical falsehoods in the era of RFK Jr. Anti-Vaccine and medical misinformation spreader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to be the health secretary. Vaccine researcher, Dr. Peter Hotez, joins us to explain why this is a concerning choice. Listen • 24:10

VIA, Centro SA celebrate expanded downtown service

VIA, Centro San Antonio, and the University of Texas at San Antonio all share mobility options for residents, visitors, and students to navigate downtown.

A celebration was held at La Villita on Thursday to draw more attention to the expanded VIA Link Service area, which includes The Little Runner.

Unlike VIA's large buses, the Little Runner and smaller vans can meet passengers in about 10 minutes and within 150 feet of them.

VIA operates in the downtown area every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fare is $1.30 per ride. Click here to book a ride or for more info.

Juvenile Justice Board approves land purchase for new facility

The Sunset Commission recommended last year that the state build any new facilities near major metropolitan areas to assist in staffing efforts.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Board voted Thursday to approve a land purchase in Ellis County, south of Dallas, for a new secure juvenile justice facility.

The location for a second new facility is still being sought, with several sites near San Antonio and the Houston area identified.

The system has strained to keep staff since the pandemic and has relied on National Guard members to shore up staff.

'The Nutcracker' takes on a South Texas flair

The Nutcracker: A Texas Folklórico Story is coming to the Majestic Theatre this weekend.

This unique production takes the classical ballet and transforms it into a festive celebration of San Antonio folk traditions.

The production is a collaboration between the San Antonio Ballet School and the San Antonio Philharmonic, and will be conducted by Grammy Award-winning conductor, Felipe Tristán.

Performances are tonight and tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. Get tickets here.