City Council talks budget goals amid looming deficit; San Antonio closes out Pride Month; Saharan dust blows into Texas

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon. Otherwise, it's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 92 and wind gusts breezing as high as 20 mph.

A giant plume of Saharan dust has arrived in South and Central Texas.

Concentrations will be relatively light, with some hazy skies and more vibrant sunrises and sunsets. The dust is expected to lower the air quality in the region and can affect those with sensitive conditions, such as asthma and other breathing problems.

Light amounts of Saharan dust are forecast to move into portions of south-central Texas Sunday-Wednesday. You may notice a slightly hazy, milky appearance to the sky from the dust. Higher concentrations of the dust are forecast to remain across southeast Texas and Louisiana. pic.twitter.com/l4tSf4nnb2 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 28, 2025

Ron Nirenberg gears up for another political run

Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg joined prominent Texas Democrats at Stable Hall on Friday during a rally against massive cuts and layoffs by the Trump administration.

He shared the stage with Beto O’Rourke, Joaquín Castro and James Talarico — who are all being talked about as statewide office candidates in 2026.

Nirenberg said though he's not ready to make an announcement, he could also be on the midterm ballot.

"The challenges that are facing this country and our nation and our state and our communities are complex and they're urgent and I'm not going to sit on the sidelines," he said.

SA hemp industry reacts to upcoming special session

An upcoming special Texas Legislative session will focus on regulating the sale of hemp-derived THC products after Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3 last week, which would have banned nearly all THC consumable products in Texas.

Patrick Brantley is the owner of Green Haven, one of many hemp dispensaries in San Antonio. He’s said he's glad the special session will deal with the issue but worries about how the state will go about regulating things like maximum caps.

“I'm hoping we can have a conversation around sensible caps, and then more so the age limit and then who's allowed to sell it and how much our new licensing fees will be," he said.

The special session on THC begins July 21.

City council discusses budget goals

The city of San Antonio will have to cut tens of millions of dollars from city departments in each of the next two years as a result of major budget deficits.

The new city council made its first official effort on Friday to lay out what’s most important to them to hold onto as they balance the budget.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposed looking at tax districts and city bonds as ways to find revenue to support ongoing services that wouldn’t put a strain on the general fund. Nearly all council members opposed increasing property taxes to fill the budget gap.

Council budget work sessions and public town halls on the budget will begin in August.

San Antonio closes out Pride Month

San Antonio closed out Pride Month over the weekend with the nation's largest LGBTQ night parade in the country.

The 43rd Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade lit up North Main Avenue, as thousands marched through the city's new Pride Cultural Heritage District.

This year's parade featured 135 entrants, including many colorful floats and displays, that followed a large festival at Crockett Park.

Proceeds from the Pride Bigger than Texas Parade and Festival go to several local nonprofits, including the San Antonio Aids Foundation. It recently had to pause free HIV testing due to uncertainty over federal funding.

Arts & Culture Photos: San Antonio's 2025 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade San Antonio closed out Pride Month Saturday night with the nation's largest LGBTQ night parade. The 43rd Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade lit up North Main Avenue, as thousands marched through the city's new Pride Cultural Heritage District.

Local artwork displayed at Civil War museum

A San Antonio artist has been selected to have a prominently displayed painting for the reopening of Washington DC’s African American Civil War Memorial Museum.

The painting "Bloom" by artist Ismani Sun features a cotton field where a boy is picking one tuft of cotton. Below him are images of African American Civil War soldiers engaging in battle.

The museum, which honors the roles of US Colored Troops (USCT) who helped end slavery, first opened in 1999.

A fully realized museum will open at its new home on July 18.