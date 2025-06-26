LULAC demands justice for Texas sailor; Spurs draft Dylan Harper in No. 2 pick; Lawsuit filed in ICE courthouse arrest of 6-year-old

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be partly sunny with a high near 94 and a heat index as hot as 101. There's a 20% chance to see scattered showers in the afternoon.

Tensions remain high at Judson ISD with hours-long meetings

Judson trustees met with their new financial consultant in closed session for nearly six hours on Tuesday night.

When they returned to the dais, they voted for a long string of changes to the budget, including eliminating pre-k for three-year-olds, changing the number of counselors and assistant principals, and reducing the work schedule for elementary school principals and middle school counselors

They also got rid of student athletics insurance, the golf program, the power lifting program, and district-provided letterman jackets.

The board did not specify how much these changes would save the district. Judson trustees meet at 6 p.m. tonight to adopt next year’s budget. On Friday, they plan to discuss the superintendent.

Lawsuit filed challenging ICE courthouse arrest of 6-year-old

Civil and immigrant rights groups filed a lawsuit in San Antonio federal court this week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a 6-year-old boy with leukemia at an immigration court in Los Angeles.

The Immigrant Rights Clinic at Columbia Law School and the Texas Civil Rights Project filed the suit on behalf of the six-year-old-Honduran boy, his nine-year-old sister, and their mother.

Attorneys said the family crossed the border legally last October with a CBP One court appointment and were granted parole to live with a relative while they waited for their asylum case to be heard.

The lawsuit seeks the family's immediate release, arguing the arrests violate their right to due process.

New music venue proposed as part of Project Marvel

A plan as part of the proposed Project Marvel sports and entertainment district would repurpose the former John H. Wood Jr. Federal Courthouse into a live events venue.

San Antonio's Assistant City Manager Lori Houston said that the four-to-six thousand seat theater — which was originally constructed as a cinema for the 1968 World's Fair — could be a turning point for the local live music industry.

"We are becoming that city but it’s going to be key that we keep our facilities up to par," she said during a Project Marvel community workshop meeting this week.

San Antonians are urged to participate in workshops to share ideas on Project Marvel. See a full schedule here.

LULAC pushes for answers in Latina sailor's death

Outrage continues to grow over the death of 21-year-old Angelina Resendiz of Brownsville. Resendiz went missing May 29. Her body was discovered on June 10 in a field near Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.

LULAC—the League of United Latin American Citizens has joined other national groups demanding justice. It issued a formal letter to the Secretary of the Navy and Department of Defense demanding accountability and transparency.

Juan Proaño, LULAC's CEO, said the case has been mishandled by Navy investigators and commanders.

"Instead of treating Angie as a missing person in danger, the Navy reported her as AWOL and waited six days to issue a missing person’s alert," he said at a press conference Wednesday.

Dylan Harper joins the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs gave their young team a boost in last night's draft with the No. 2 selection of Rutgers' Dylan Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper.

The 6-foot-6 guard said he's excited to join Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle — the team's last two top draft picks who took home the last two Rookie of the Year Awards.

"I think when you play with a bunch of great players, it just brings the best out of you," he said.

Harper was widely expected to go second in the draft. The Spurs also selected University of Arizona Forward Carter Bryant as their 14th overall pick.

VIA discusses plans for Silver Line

VIA Metropolitan Transit has begun hosting a series of community meetings to discuss its planned Advanced Rapid Transit Silver Line

The Silver Line — which broke ground earlier this month — is planned to run east-west between the Frost Bank Center and Our Lady of the Lake University, intersecting with the Green Line that runs north-south.

It's the second of two Advanced Rapid Transit corridors VIA has planned. The route will have 10-minute frequency for stops during the week, dedicated bus lanes, and priority traffic signals that VIA’s website said will make it resemble the experience of light rail.

See the meeting schedule below:



Today (6/26) at VelocityTX from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Saturday (6/28) at VIA Metropolitan Transit at the Grand from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday (7/1) at the Mexican American Unity Council from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.