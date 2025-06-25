Firm hired to investigate deadly floods; SA celebrates new film incentives; Lawsuit expected over Ten Commandments law

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Investigation continues into deadly flooding

The City of San Antonio has hired an engineering firm to look into flooding earlier this month that left 13 people dead.

In a memo from City Manager Erik Walsh, first obtained by KSAT-12, they will be looking at several factors that led to flooding along Beitel Creek.

This includes data from the National Weather Service, a field survey of available high-water marks, rainfall gauge data and high-water detection data, a timeline of notification warnings to the public, and a review of the city's actions.

A status report on the investigation, with potential preliminary findings, is expected to be released later next month.

Public weighs in on Project Marvel

Community members gave their input about the proposed Project Marvel downtown sports and entertainment district during the first round of community meetings on Tuesday.

Resident Jennifer Knowlton attended one of the forums in District 2. She hopes the city does right by people who will be directly impacted by the project's construction.

"San Antonio has a history of broken promises and displacement, starting with the Hemisfair and the displacement with all of the people to create that venue to the broken promises of the Frost Bank Center"

New simulation predicts the effects of low vaccination rates

A computer simulation run by researchers at Stanford University finds there could be millions of cases of previously eliminated diseases.

A 50% drop in vaccination rates could see more than 51 million cases of measles, nearly 10 million cases of rubella, and more than 4 million polio infections over 25 years. Vaccine-preventable diseases could also lead to more than a million hospitalizations and more than 150,000 deaths, according to the model.

If they fall by just 10%, measles will spike to more than 11 million cases over the next 25 years.

Factors that could influence vaccine rates include changes to the schedule recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is meeting today.

Civil liberties groups plan to challenge Ten Commandments law

Several civil liberties groups are preparing to sue Texas to strike down a new state law that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 10 into law Saturday — one day after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Fifth Circuit ruled Louisiana’s law unconstitutional.

Rachel Laser, head of Americans United for Separation of Church and State, is in direct opposition of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

“There are limits on the free exercise of religion," Laser said. "In other words, the government cannot favor one set of religious views over any others or religion over nonreligion.”

Redistricting plan could be targeting South Texas

The Trump administration is reportedly pressuring Texas to redistrict before the 2026 midterms to keep Republicans in power in Congress.

Texas Republicans currently hold 25 of 38 seats in Congress.

Political analyst Scott Braddock of the Quorum Report told TPR's The Source on Tuesday that the GOP’s redistricting plan could backfire.

"It just depends how greedy the Republicans get," he said. "Redrawing those lines, changing up those districts, could endanger as many as six to ten incumbent Republican members of Texas."

San Antonio celebrates new film incentives

The new law in Texas, Senate Bill 22, allocates $300 million over the next two years for in-state film and TV production projects.

It's projected to make a historic $1.5 billion investment into the Texas film industry over the next decade.

"This really helps Texas position itself to be a place that's a long-term location for a TV series in particular," said Krystal Jones, Director of the City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture.

San Antonio already awards an additional 7.5% incentive to films once production companies spend $100,000 in the city.

