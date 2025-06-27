JBSA takes charge of new defense area; SA's Cool Pavement Program gets $5M; Young mariachi vocalists showcase their talent

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly sunny with a high near 94. A plume of Saharan dust will begin to blow into Texas this weekend.

Seasonally hot temperatures continue through next week. There are low chances of showers and thunderstorms each day for various parts of our area. Hazy skies are possible as Saharan dust moves over our area. pic.twitter.com/7R10fK6WAK — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 27, 2025

Federal funding for HIV testing resumes

At the beginning of June, the Texas Department of State Health Services asked all programs funded by the CDC’s HIV Prevention and Surveillance program to pause due to uncertainties with federal funding.

The CDC has now told the state health department it will continue funding HIV prevention grants that pay for several local programs across Texas, including in San Antonio.

"It makes it really difficult to keep doing work when you don't know, (if funding) is going to be taken away again," said Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, CEO of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.

The CDC will continue to fund at least until the end of the year. The grant is supposed to run for four more years.

Defendants in 2022 tractor trailer smuggling incident to be sentenced today

Two men convicted in connection with the deaths of 53 immigrants in a sweltering tractor trailer will be sentenced today — the three-year mark of the deadly incident.

Felipe Orduña-Torres and Armando Gonzales-Ortega were found guilty of several smuggling charges earlier this year by a federal jury in San Antonio.

They both face potential life sentences.

The incident remains the deadliest human smuggling attempt in modern U.S. history. Several other men connected to the case have pleaded guilty to felony charges.

JBSA takes charge of new defense area in South Texas

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) announced it is expanding its military presence along the Texas-Mexico border.

The DOD said in a statement that military forces will be deployed to a new 250-mile stretch along the Rio Grande Valley, including McAllen and Brownsville.

The new National Defense area (NDA) will be treated as an extension of Joint Base San Antonio. The program includes enhanced detection and monitoring protocols, with federal troops allowed to temporarily detain trespassers until they are transferred to the appropriate agency.

Immigrant arrests along ports of entry on the Southwest border have plummeted over the last few months.

City OKs funds for Cool Pavement Program

The San Antonio City Council approved nearly $5 million in contracts on Thursday for the city’s Cool Pavement Program, which is intended to bring down surface temperatures in 22 miles of San Antonio’s hottest streets.

Those areas have few trees and little shade, leading to areas of the city that can be as much as 20 degrees hotter than other parts of San Antonio.

The city is contracting with Stripe it Up LLC to repave some of the hottest parts of the city with low-heat- absorbing pavement. The new reflective, water-based pavement treatment ensures heat is not absorbed in the street.

The city's Fiscal Year 2025 budget included nearly $6 million for the Cool Pavements Program.

Young mariachi vocalists showcase their talent

Young, aspiring vocalists took part in a Mariachi boot camp in San Antonio this week, where they learned from mariachi masters about how to target their skills and techniques.

Vocalists will showcase their talent at their summer recital tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the Carlos Alvarez theater at the Tobin Center.

Vocal coach Vanessa Alonzo, who won the Mariachi Extravaganza's vocal competition in 1999, has been coming back to the summer recital to teach ever since.

"[The students] are just so eager to learn and be a part of this mariachi community," she said. "It's just so beautiful to see the many different levels, from beginners to advanced mariachi vocalists."

Half-payments due for SA property owners

Bexar County property owners on the half-payment plan have days left to make their final property tax payment.

The deadline to make that half-payment is this coming Monday, June 30. Failure to pay the full amount will result in a 13% penalty and interest being added to the unpaid second half balance.

You can pay online, by phone, by mail, or in person.

View locations and hours to drop off your half-payment below:



The Tax Assessor-Collector's downtown office, at 233 North Pecos La Trinidad, will have two curbside drop-offs available from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Northeast and Northwest substations will have curbside drop-offs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Southside and Rocket Lane location will have drive-thru lanes.