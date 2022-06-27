© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Border & Immigration

At least 46 people found dead inside tractor trailer in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios,
Dan Katz
Published June 27, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT
FWTWV0AWAAEev8C (1).jpg
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
The scene on Quintana Road on San Antonio's Southwest side.

At least 46 people are dead and many more injured after dozens of people were found trapped in a tractor trailer in Southwest San Antonio Monday evening.

At a press conference at the scene, San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood said 16 people were transported to area hospitals — including 12 adults and four children.

It is one of the deadliest human smuggling incidents in U.S. history.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said authorities were alerted to the tractor trailer by a concerned worker nearby.

McManus said three people are in custody and the incident is now under federal investigation. Department of Homeland Security officials were on the scene.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott retweeted the news from the conservative online newspaper, The Daily Wire, blaming the incident on President Joe Biden's border policies.

Abbott's challenger, Beto O'Rourke, in a tweet called for increased legal pathways to citizenship.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), the nation's largest Latino civil rights organization, issued a statement calling for responsible dialogue on immigration following this tragedy.

"The politics of President Trump and Governor Abbott to build the wall, deport them all, and Operation Lone Star have all been abysmal failures. Both Democrats and Republicans need to work together on a new bipartisan immigration bill," said Domingo García, LULAC's National President.

"The reforms must allow us to bring in legal guest workers and open legal avenues for people to come in to help our economy. These steps will prevent these refugees and immigrants from being thrown into the hands of human smugglers and coyotes who are willing to risk the lives of others for a dollar, as well as American employers who want cheap labor that can be exploited."

TPR-Funder_border 880x550.png
Texas Public Radio is supported by contributors to the Border and Immigration News Desk, including the Catena Foundation and Texas Mutual Insurance Company.

Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
