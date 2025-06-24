SA vaccination clinic remains open despite federal cuts; SAISD adopts deficit budget; Weigh in on Project Marvel today

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, otherwise the day will start off cloudy and then gradually become sunny for a high near 93.

Metro Health vaccination clinic remains open

In late March, the CDC reduced San Antonio Metropolitan Health’s “Vaccines for Children” grant funding for clinic operations by half a million dollars. As a result, Metro Health was set to halt its regular childhood vaccination clinics starting July 1.

However, Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said in a statement that the Immunization Clinic has retained sufficient staffing to support disease response and will continue operating on its regular schedule throughout the summer.

Jacob said future funding remains uncertain, but Metro Health remains committed to providing essential preventive services — like immunizations.

The State of Texas is expected to lose $117 million in Vaccines for Children and immunization grant funding.

TX appeals court blocks SA abortion travel fund

Texas’ 15th Court of Appeals temporarily blocked San Antonio from providing out-of-state abortion travel assistance on Friday, siding with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his lawsuit against the city.

The order prevents the city from moving forward with a plan to disburse $100,000 to nonprofit groups to support downstream reproductive health services while the lawsuit proceeds.

Abortion travel assistance is one possible use of those funds.

The San Antonio City Attorney’s Office said in a statement that it was disappointed in the ruling and was exploring its options.

Weigh in on Project Marvel at community workshops

The public will get a chance to hear more and speak up about San Antonio’s Project Marvel, the proposed $1.5 billion sports and entertainment district.

Ten, two-day community workshops will be held in the next three weeks. They start today in council districts two, four, five and seven.

Assistant City Manager Lori Houston told TPR's The Source the workshops are a chance for people to learn about the project and hear from the public.

"We really want to understand their concerns about the Sports Entertainment District," Houston said. "Also, we’re trying to find out information about whether they would consider Park and Ride as an option to get to the district."

SAISD approves 2025-26 budget

San Antonio ISD approved a $541 million operating budget for next year — that's about $46 million more than their expected revenue.

Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the district has a plan to keep making cuts over the next three years.

SAISD put part of their federal COVID dollars aside to give them more time to balance the budget.

The district also expects this year’s projected deficit to shrink when they adopt an amendment in July that takes the new school funding law into account.

CDC's new advisory committee meets tomorrow

The CDC’s new vaccine advisory committee meets tomorrow for the first time since all 17 sitting members were fired earlier this month.

Vaccine experts hope the panel will determine which COVID variants to target in the next booster shot.

UT Health San Antonio Infectious Disease specialist, Dr. Jason Bowling, voiced concerns that the vaccine advisory committee's agenda does not include a COVID vaccine vote.

An updated COVID booster is expected in the fall and would contain whatever variants the board selects. Nimbus, a subvariant of the Omicron variant, is currently responsible for a third of current COVID infections in the U.S.

Opera San Antonio tours across South Texas

Opera San Antonio has hit the road in South Texas this summer to bring opera to places it isn't often heard.

Madeline Elizondo, the opera's education coordinator, said the "Explore Opera for Kids" Tour includes performances in Uvalde, Laredo, and Corpus Christi.

"There's definitely moments in the show where we can hear audible joy and laughter, which is what we love because ... we really teach the community that (opera) is accessible," she said.

All performances on the tour are free. Click here for more information.