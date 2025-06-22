Project Marvel — Have your say

San Antonio’s Project Marvel, anchored by a proposed $1.5 billion downtown arena for the Spurs, has sparked intense debate. Proponents envision a revitalized HemisFair district featuring improved transit, hotels, convention-center expansion, and urban vibrancy. They point to job creation, tourist dollars, and a competitive edge to retain the Spurs.

Critics are expressing concern that public dollars are being diverted from urgent city priorities. District 5 City Council Member Teri Castillo and others argue that financing tools (like tax increment zones, municipal bonds, and state hotel taxes) aren’t taxpayer-free, but rather siphon revenue from schools, parks, roads, and housing. With a looming $31 million budget shortfall this fiscal year and a potential $224 million gap by 2029, they argue everyday services should take priority.

Voter support for Project Marvel is lukewarm: polls show slim backing for using venue taxes, and the Bexar County GOP opposes public funding for the arena. Moreover, community members express frustration over rushed timelines, lack of firm cost estimates, and insufficient public input.

The City of San Antonio is addressing concerns about lack of transparency and public input. The city announced it will be holding 10 two-day community planning workshops — one in each City Council district.

These workshops are designed to both gather input from residents and provide a space to share accurate, up-to-date information about the proposed downtown Sports & Entertainment District. Residents are welcome to drop by at any time during the two-day schedule, whenever it’s most convenient.

The workshops are being presented in partnership with planning and architectural firm Able City, and according to a statement from City Hall “will provide a consistent, transparent, community-driven design and development process to gather meaningful input from residents.”

City officials say the goal of the workshops is to establish a set of guiding principles that will help City Council assess proposed project elements and ensure that future decisions reflect community values.

Day 1 will feature a community forum from 6-8 p.m., offering residents the opportunity to hear about the project’s goals from planners and City officials. Representatives from Spurs Sports & Entertainment will also be there to answer questions and talk to residents. The majority of the evening is a hands-on mapping exercise for the community to share their specific ideas for the district.

Day 2 will include an open house from noon to 7 p.m. with interactive stations, including an exhibit of the core ideas that will help guide the design of the district. Attendees can ask questions and provide additional feedback to the project coordinators.

The community is also invited to participate in any of the four topic-specific focus groups, which will be held on both days and will explore housing, transportation, local business, and public community space.

Here is the community forum schedule:



District 1: July 8-9 at Oblate School of Theology (285 Oblate Drive)

July 8-9 at Oblate School of Theology (285 Oblate Drive) District 2: June 24-25 at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Drive)

June 24-25 at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex (200 Noblewood Drive) District 3 : June 30 to July 1 at Southside Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Drive)

: June 30 to July 1 at Southside Lions Senior Center (3303 Pecan Valley Drive) District 4 : June 24-25 at Palo Alto College, Ozuna Library (1400 W. Villaret Blvd.)

: June 24-25 at Palo Alto College, Ozuna Library (1400 W. Villaret Blvd.) District 5 : June 24-25 at Progreso Hall (1313 Guadalupe St. #200)

: June 24-25 at Progreso Hall (1313 Guadalupe St. #200) District 6: July 8-9 at Darner - Parks and Recreation Headquarters (5800 Historic Old Highway 90 West)

6: July 8-9 at Darner - Parks and Recreation Headquarters (5800 Historic Old Highway 90 West) District 7 : June 24-25 at St. Paul Community Center (1201 Donaldson Ave.)

: June 24-25 at St. Paul Community Center (1201 Donaldson Ave.) District 8 : July 8-9 at Phil Hardberger Urban Ecology Center (8400 NW Military Highway)

: July 8-9 at Phil Hardberger Urban Ecology Center (8400 NW Military Highway) District 9 : July 8-9 at Walker Ranch Senior Center (835 W. Rhapsody Drive)

: July 8-9 at Walker Ranch Senior Center (835 W. Rhapsody Drive) District 10: June 30 to July 1 at Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center (5210 Thousand Oaks Drive)

Guests:

Lori Houston is Assistant City Manager for the city of San Antonio.

Mario Peña, is co-founder and partner of Able City.

Frank Rotnofsky is an Able City partner.

