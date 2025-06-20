Texas appeals court temporarily blocks San Antonio effort to pay for abortion travel

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas' 15th Court of Appeals has temporarily stopped the City of San Antonio from providing out-of-state travel assistance for those seeking an abortion.

In April, the San Antonio City Council voted 6-5 to approve a first step in a process that could end with spending $100,000 on downstream reproductive health care services, which will likely include out-of-state abortion travel.

Attorney General Ken Paxton previously sued to shut down the program, which is part of the city's “Reproductive Justice Fund.” Paxton has also sued Austin over a similar program; that case is still in court.

The court's ruling means that San Antonio must stop the implementation of the program as the case continues to move through the judicial system.

The council had intended to vote on how the funds would be allocated later this month following an expedited vetting process by the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

A statement from the San Antonio City Attorney’s Office criticized the ruling.

“The City is disappointed with the Fifteenth Court of Appeals’ decision yesterday and its broad prohibition,” the statement said. “It is unprecedented in nature and the City is exploring its options.”

In a statement after the ruling, Paxton said he would keep pushing against any efforts to support abortion in Texas.

“Under absolutely no circumstances should any Texas city be funding out-of-state abortion travel, and I will continue to work tirelessly to end this cruel, unlawful, and morally bankrupt program,” he said. “Forcing Texas taxpayers to subsidize abortion tourism is a profound insult to our state’s pro-life values and our laws protecting the unborn. As we fight to shut down this program permanently, I’m grateful that the court has moved to stop the implementation of this illegal, radical policy.”

Abortion remains illegal in Texas with narrow exceptions for the health of the mother, and performing the procedure comes with penalties of up to life in prison and a $100,000 fine.