© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: San Antonio's 2025 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published June 29, 2025 at 3:18 AM CDT
Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio closed out Pride Month Saturday night with the largest LGBTQ night parade in the country.

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

The 43rd Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade lit up North Main Avenue, as thousands marched through the city's new Pride Cultural Heritage District.

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

This year's parade featured 135 entrants, including many colorful floats and displays, that followed a large festival at Crockett Park.

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

"Just seeing everybody cheering about the same thing, the community of all of it is really beautiful," said a parade goer who went by her first name, Abbey Road. "Everyone should celebrate who they are and not be afraid to do that. We shouldn't have to live in fear, just to exist. So be proud and be loud."

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

For Olga Tello, participating in the parade was about being an ally to her friends and remembering those who have passed away.

"I had a lot of them during the AIDS epidemic that passed away, so I'm here for them," she said. "And I'm here to cheer on the new community members and support them. I've always supported them."

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

Proceeds from the Pride Bigger than Texas Parade and Festival go to several local nonprofits, including the San Antonio Aids Foundation — which recently had to pause free HIV testing due to uncertainty over federal funding.

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio

Organizers pointed to funding cuts for HIV testing and prevention as well as bans on gender-affirming care and threats to marriage equality as reasons to march and participate in the parade.

Saile Aranda
Texas Public Radio
Saile Aranda

For parade goer Otalys Macias, it was a special moment to be there with her partner.

"I cried just of joy because I'm here with my partner," she said. "Pride is an ability to express ourselves and have a different community. Even though we don't all know each other, we all have something in common."

The theme for this week's pride events in San Antonio was CommUNITY.

Saile Aranda
/
Texas Public Radio
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture Top StoriesTPR
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda is a communications senior at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is the photo editor of award-winning student newspaper The Mesquite. She also volunteers for SPJ’s 2023 “Best Ongoing Student Magazine” El Espejo as a photographer. She enjoys going to museums and reading in her free time. Saile looks forward to pursuing a career in photography and journalism after graduating in the Spring 2025 semester.
See stories by Saile Aranda