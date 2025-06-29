Photos: San Antonio's 2025 Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio closed out Pride Month Saturday night with the largest LGBTQ night parade in the country.

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio

The 43rd Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade lit up North Main Avenue, as thousands marched through the city's new Pride Cultural Heritage District.

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio

This year's parade featured 135 entrants, including many colorful floats and displays, that followed a large festival at Crockett Park.

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio

"Just seeing everybody cheering about the same thing, the community of all of it is really beautiful," said a parade goer who went by her first name, Abbey Road. "Everyone should celebrate who they are and not be afraid to do that. We shouldn't have to live in fear, just to exist. So be proud and be loud."

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio

For Olga Tello, participating in the parade was about being an ally to her friends and remembering those who have passed away.

"I had a lot of them during the AIDS epidemic that passed away, so I'm here for them," she said. "And I'm here to cheer on the new community members and support them. I've always supported them."

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio

Proceeds from the Pride Bigger than Texas Parade and Festival go to several local nonprofits, including the San Antonio Aids Foundation — which recently had to pause free HIV testing due to uncertainty over federal funding.

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio

Organizers pointed to funding cuts for HIV testing and prevention as well as bans on gender-affirming care and threats to marriage equality as reasons to march and participate in the parade.

Texas Public Radio Saile Aranda

For parade goer Otalys Macias, it was a special moment to be there with her partner.

"I cried just of joy because I'm here with my partner," she said. "Pride is an ability to express ourselves and have a different community. Even though we don't all know each other, we all have something in common."

The theme for this week's pride events in San Antonio was CommUNITY.

Saile Aranda / Texas Public Radio