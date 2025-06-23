Gov. Abbott vetoes THC ban; New COVID variant causes 'razor blade sore throat'; TX lawmakers respond to Iran attacks

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly sunny today with a high near 94 and heat index values as high as 101. Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s this week.

Near normal temperatures along with daily rain chances mainly along and east of Interstate 35 can be expected through this week. South to southeast winds will be gusty, especially during the late morning through evening hours. pic.twitter.com/va1nN0hmKX — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 23, 2025

Texas THC ban vetoed by Gov. Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott waited until shortly before the midnight deadline to veto Senate Bill 3, which would have banned the sales of virtually all products containing THC — the psychoactive compound in cannabis.

Abbott’s veto leaves the state’s multibillion-dollar hemp industry intact for now.

He did not immediately issue an explanation for the veto, but he did announce a special session that will begin July 21.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been the lead advocate for the ban, saying the bill was necessary to regulate THC and protect children in Texas.

TX lawmakers respond to Iran attacks

Gov. Greg Abbott said the State of Texas will elevate the readiness of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard in the wake of U.S. attacks on Iran.

Abbott, who supports the Trump administration's move, said the agencies will increase patrols at high-risk locations.

Meanwhile, Democratic San Antonio Congressman Joaquín Castro said Trump attacked without congressional approval, and the move was therefore illegal.

"This is a very dangerous situation that could cost American service members their lives," he said. "(It) could lead to a larger and longer war in the Middle East and in the region."

People with disabilities illegally placed in nursing homes in Texas

A federal judge in San Antonio has ruled that the state of Texas has been illegally placing people with severe disabilities in nursing homes.

U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia found that the state unnecessarily institutionalized 4,500 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in nursing home facilities for decades.

He said this denied these individuals appropriate services that are required under federal law.

Garcia called the problem "severe and ongoing." He ordered the state and the plaintiffs to propose a fix to the violations by Aug. 1.

New COVID variant causes 'razor blade throat'

A new variant of the COVID virus is responsible for about a third of the current infections in the U.S.

Nimbus is another subvariant of the Omicron variant, which is known for causing a sore throat. Many who’ve been infected with nimbus call it a “razor blade” sore throat.

Dr. Jason Bowling, an Infectious Diseases specialist at UT Health San Antonio, said people may be vulnerable to infection if it's been a while since they last got a COVID booster or infection.

Dr. Bowling recommends checking in with your provider to determine whether it's time to get a booster.

Local residents urged to report flood damage

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County Office of Emergency Management are calling on residents to report flood damage from recent severe storms.

Residents should report damage that occurred on Wednesday, June 11, and Thursday, June 12.

The city said information gathered from residents will help the city and county understand where to focus recovery efforts and offer a clearer overall picture of the disaster’s effects.

Fill out a self-assessment survey online in English or Spanish here .

CineFestival returns to San Antonio next month

Ninety-five films will be shown this year beginning July 9 at the 46th annual CineFestival, the longest-running Latino Film Festival in the nation.

Producer Eugenio Del Bosque said there’s something for everyone.

"We're on the radar for both larger movie releases that are being produced in Texas, and also a great collection of short films of artists who are working both all over Texas and in San Antonio," he said.

The full lineup is available here . Screening schedule and tickets will be available June 27.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.