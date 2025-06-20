© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

San Antonio and Bexar County call on residents to report damage from recent flooding

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published June 20, 2025 at 5:55 PM CDT
A car and other debris pushed into the creek at Perrin Beitel.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
A car and other debris pushed into the creek at Perrin Beitel.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County Office of Emergency Management are calling on residents to report flood damage from recent severe storms that killed 13 people.

Residents should report damage to residential, commercial, or agricultural property that occurred on Wednesday June 11 or Thursday June 12.

Information gathered will help the city and county understand where to focus recovery efforts and offer a clearer overall picture of the disaster’s effects.

Residents can go to https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ to submit a self-assessment survey online in English or Spanish. Residents may only submit one survey per impacted address.

Community vigil mourns 13 people killed in last Thursday's flash floods.
News
San Antonians seek answers as they mourn 13 people killed in flash floods
Saile Aranda
Thirteen individuals lost their lives, ages ranging from late 20s to 60s—everyday commuters simply trying to get to work or appointments or back home.

City and county officials recently issued a joint disaster declaration, which calls on the state of Texas to determine whether the region qualifies for federal disaster aid.

There is an ongoing investigation into how the flooding led to the deaths of 13 people on Perrin Beitel on the city’s Northeast Side; its report will be made public upon completion, according to Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

Council members Marc Whyte and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, whose districts border near the worst of the flooding, called for more funding for flood infrastructure in upcoming budget negotiations.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government/Politics Top StoriesTPR
Josh Peck
josh@tpr.org
See stories by Josh Peck