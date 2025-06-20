San Antonio and Bexar County call on residents to report damage from recent flooding

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County Office of Emergency Management are calling on residents to report flood damage from recent severe storms that killed 13 people.

Residents should report damage to residential, commercial, or agricultural property that occurred on Wednesday June 11 or Thursday June 12.

Information gathered will help the city and county understand where to focus recovery efforts and offer a clearer overall picture of the disaster’s effects.

Residents can go to https://damage.tdem.texas.gov/ to submit a self-assessment survey online in English or Spanish. Residents may only submit one survey per impacted address.

City and county officials recently issued a joint disaster declaration , which calls on the state of Texas to determine whether the region qualifies for federal disaster aid.

There is an ongoing investigation into how the flooding led to the deaths of 13 people on Perrin Beitel on the city’s Northeast Side; its report will be made public upon completion, according to Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

Council members Marc Whyte and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, whose districts border near the worst of the flooding, called for more funding for flood infrastructure in upcoming budget negotiations.