Marine Reserves call Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody to active duty

Bexar County Commissioner Grant Moody has been called up to active duty in the Marine Reserves.

Moody, a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Reserves, was ordered to report to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa for the next 45 days.

He's assigned to work on operational planning for U.S. Central Command — specifically Marine Forces Central Command (MARCENT) — in response to conflicts in the Middle East.

In a statement from his office, Moody said, "I am honored to serve my country as a member of the Marine Reserves and I'm committed to fulfilling my duties to both my country and my community."

Moody previously served for 10 years as a Marine F-18 pilot in Iraq and later volunteered as a forward air controller in Afghanistan.

He said that he planned to continue serving his precinct in a remote capacity, and the statement added that "the County Precinct 3 team will continue serving residents and ensuring that all county responsibilities are fulfilled."