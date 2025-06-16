City of San Antonio plans review and analysis of deadly flooding that killed 13 people

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The City of San Antonio plans conduct a review and analysis of the deadly flooding that killed 13 people last week.

At least six inches of rain fell in a three-hour period on Thursday, leading to more than a dozen vehicles being washed into a creek. Most of the victims were found in the Perrin Beitel/Loop 410 area, on the city's Northeast Side. One victim was discovered in the Leon Creek area near Highway 90 on the West Side.

The city's attorney's office said it will work with other agencies to conduct the review, which will include an independent engineer evaluation of the factors that contributed to the event. The city will also conduct a damage survey of infrastructure impacted by the flooding.

A cost estimate will be shared with the mayor and city council, once completed.

The update came soon after the nonprofit San Antonio Aware and Prepared announced it would hold a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening to remember the victims.

Organizers said the whole community is invited to attend from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at 5819 NW Loop 410.

Joey Palacios / TPR A crane lifts one of the vehicles caught in the floodwaters.

"We will have a period of silence where attendees can meditate, pray, or reflect to honor and remember these lives lost to this tragedy," said the announcement.

More information can be found on the San Antonio Aware and Prepared Facebook page.

At least 15 mangled cars and trucks were lifted out of a creek by crane. Ten survivors were rescued, including some who were clinging to trees.

Joey Palacios / TPR Rescuers search for victims from the flood.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the impact of the flooding was devastating.

“Thankfully everyone who has been reported missing has been recovered," he said. "Unfortunately, we know there’s a significant loss of life in what is the worst flooding event we’ve had in a decade.”

The identified victims range in age from their 20s to their 60s. An investigation into how so many cars were swept away was underway.

Joey Palacios / TPR A car pushed into the creek by flood waters and the impact after it was pushed into one of the bridge's support beams.

In a statement about the deaths, Joe Arrington, a public information officer with the San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD), explained that "11 are from the Perrin Beitel search area; 1 was located several miles north (upstream) of the Perrin Beitel search area; 1 from the Hwy 90 Leon Creek area."

Authorities also released the names of most of the victims:



Derwin Anderson — male, 43

Roseann Cobb — female, 41

Carlos Valdez III — male, 67

Martha De La Torre Rangel — female, 55

Victor Manuel Macias Castro — male, 28

Matthew Angel Tufono — male, 51

Christine Gonzalez — female, 29

Rudy Garza — male, 61

Josue Pinadelatorre — male, 28

Andrew Sanchez — male, 60

Brett Riley — male, 63

Stevie Richards — male, 42

