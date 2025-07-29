© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

USDA assisting flooded farmers and ranchers across the Hill Country

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 29, 2025 at 9:28 AM CDT
Wreckage from the floodwaters on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Wreckage from the floodwaters on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

The USDA is on the ground in Kerr County and across the Hill Country to help farmers and ranchers recover from the July flooding.

Agriculture producers in 16 Texas counties have until Sept. 11 to apply for federal assistance.

Farms and ranches were flooded on both sides of the Guadalupe River, from Kerr County to Canyon Lake.

Miles of fences that keep cattle and other livestock in were knocked down or washed away.

Jeff Dudensing, a chief of conservation at the USDA, said the federal agency offers a cost share program that reimburses farmers and ranchers for up to 75 or 90% of replacement costs.

There is a limit per individual of up to $500,000 but there are no limits on personal worth to apply.

He told Kerr County commissioners there's also help for livestock lost in the flood: "There's the livestock indemnity program that I wanted to make sure y'all are aware of. So, this would be livestock that got washed away in the flood and it would help to pay for that livestock."

Dudensing said the USDA can also assist with debris removal, erosion repair, and with damaged water wells and water troughs.

The USDA is assisting with applications for federal aid at its Farm Service Agency at 2104 Memorial Boulevard in Kerrville. It's also assisting at similar FSA offices across the Hill Country.

Applicants can also contact the Kerrville office at 830-896-4911, Ext. 2. Farmers and ranchers can also learn more at usda.gov.

