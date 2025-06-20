© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

Councilmembers McKee-Rodriguez, Whyte speak out about deadly flooding

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT
A car pushed into the creek by flood waters and the impact after it was pushed into one of the bridge's support beams.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
A car pushed into the creek by flood waters and the impact after it was pushed into one of the bridge's support beams.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Two San Antonio City Councilmembers teamed up on social media to address the deadly flash floods that left 13 people dead last week.

The majority of the fatalities occurred near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side, which borders Districts 2 and 10. A wall of water also swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek during the floods.

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez said the tragedy emphasizes the importance of equitable investment.

"As our city continues to grow, the need for drainage and infrastructure improvement also grows — especially in our most vulnerable communities downstream," he said.

Screenshot from TXDOT TransGuide camera show flood water over the U.S. 90 access road at Leon Creek in Far West Bexar County
Environment & Natural Resources
After the deadly flood — questions, investigations and accountability
David Martin Davies
Thirteen people died after a heavy rainfall hit San Antonio. The city measured over six inches of rain— the tenth rainiest day in the city’s history. But was this high death toll avoidable? Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert joins us to talk about what went wrong and what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.

District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte said the city council will consider flood mitigation and drainage needs during upcoming city budget discussions.

"Basic infrastructure, including drainage and flood mitigation, should be one of our priorities," Whyte said. "Our infrastructure funding levels should always ensure that our communities are protected — not just in times of crisis, but year round."

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County recently issued a joint disaster declaration formally requesting recovery assistance from the State of Texas.

"The scale of what's needed — from rebuilding our infrastructure to improvements in drainage and flood mitigation — requires coordinated investment across all levels of government," said McKee-Rodriguez.

The city attorney's office also announced other agencies to conduct a review of the flooding, which will include an independent engineer evaluation of the factors that contributed to the event.

A damage survey of infrastructure impacted by the flooding is also expected to be completed.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPRflash floodsSan Antonio
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro