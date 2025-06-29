Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg gearing up to run for office

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Since former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg left City Hall earlier this month, there’s been a lot of speculation about his next move in politics.

Nirenberg told TPR he’s gearing up for the midterm elections.

He made the comment at a rally hosted by former El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke Friday at Pearl's Stable Hall.

“This is more than about Democrats and Republicans — this is about right and wrong," Nirenberg told a crowd of more than 1,000 people who turned out to see O'Rourke along with fellow Democrats, Rep. Joaquin Castro and State Rep. James Talarico.

They are all being talked about as statewide office candidates in 2026.

Nirenberg, who served as mayor of San Antonio from 2017 to 2025, said he could also be on the midterm ballot.

“I will tell you that the challenges that are facing this country and our nation and our state and our communities are complex and they're urgent — and I'm not going to sit on the sidelines," Nirenberg said.

He said he’s not ready to make an announcement yet on what office he might pursue, but his time in politics isn’t over.