This production of 'The Nutcracker' has a Texas accent

The Nutcracker is one of the season’s most anticipated and beautiful of holiday traditions, and it’s coming to the Majestic Theatre this weekend. According to the San Antonio Ballet School’s Danielle Campbell Steans though, this production is unlike other versions.

“I think what makes this production different and unique is the storyline,” Steans said. “Our story begins in the enchanting setting of Old San Antonio at the Menger hotel, and ... that scene is like the traditional party scene.”

That setting will give this production of The Nutcracker a distinctive Texas accent.

“And from there, Clara, as she falls asleep and begins to dream, she looks outside, and the battle scene begins at the Alamo,” she said.

So while the typical, expected elements from The Nutcracker are there, they are a bit different this time.

“As the night progresses, The Nutcracker Prince takes her [Clara] on this beautiful journey through the Hill Country Kingdom, where she sees snowflakes and snow princesses and owls, and then he takes her through the second act, which is just a joyous celebration and Fiesta in Old San Antonio Market Square,” Steans said.

With so many elements that differ from the classic production, one might wonder about Tchaikovsky’s music.

One might expect to hear steel guitars and fiddles for this Hill Country version. However, Steans said they haven’t changed a thing with the soundtrack. It’s as magical as always.

Ellen Byers and San Antonio Ballet School dress rehearsal of The Nutcracker

“We're very proud and honored to be invited to collaborate with the world-renowned musicians of the San Antonio Philharmonic,” she said. “This production will be conducted by Maestro Felipe Tristan, who is a Grammy Award winning conductor.”

Web Bonus: KPAC's Barry Brake interviews conductor Felipe Tristan Listen • 3:52

Steans said that even though they wanted to embrace innovation, the music remains the same.

We thought and felt it was very important to still stay true to the classic score and then incorporate new ideas so audience members can also see and hear the music that they recognize, from the Sugar Plum Fairy to the Russian dancers.

Put another way, the music and characters stay the same, but the story has a Texas accent. For some reason, the score and production that was written 132 years ago is still relevant.

“In a time when there are so many different changes, I feel that people really love to have an escape and rely on something that is familiar, and The Nutcracker is just that—the tradition of Christmas—and is something that we, as humans, expect this time of year, and is comforting,” Steans said. “So we hope that we are able, with this production, to provide a beautiful escape to our guests and attendees.”

You’ve got two chances to see it at the Majestic—Friday and Saturday night at 7:30.