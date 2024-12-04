How to combat medical falsehoods in the era of RFK Jr.

We may be entering a new era of medical disinformation if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gets confirmed as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services in January.

The former candidate for president has made false claims about vaccines, and says he’ll ‘Make America Healthy Again’ by removing fluoride from drinking water, which helps prevent decay in teeth. His nomination for health secretary has sparked concern from scientists and medical experts across the nation.

In 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory about how to confront health misinformation. This came after widespread misinformation about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, harm people’s health, and undermine public health efforts,” Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General said.

Is the United States slipping into a land of medical disinformation? How does disinformation kill? How can you address misinformed talking points about what’s happening in the health science community?

Guest:

Peter Hotez is a pediatrician and the Dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine. His new book is "The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science."

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

