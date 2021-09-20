© 2020 Texas Public Radio
medical misinformation

  • People gather Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the EPISD administration building in response to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive
    Bioscience-Medicine
    Delta And Disinformation: The COVID Surge We Chose
    The emergence of the delta variant has presented a daunting challenge in the fight against the COVID virus, made worse by a pandemic of bad information. Much of that bad information is being spread intentionally by people who know it's false; it's disinformation. People across the country consume that disinformation and — believing it's true — pass it on. In this episode of Petrie Dish, we explore the medical misinformation and disinformation that are fueling anti-mask and anti-vaccine beliefs that are driving the delta surge.