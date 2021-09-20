Delta And Disinformation: The COVID Surge We Chose

Medical disinformation has contributed to the deaths of countless people during this pandemic. People armed with disinformation delivered by internet algorithms unwittingly amplify these falsehoods to friends and family, on social media and at school board meetings, causing deep divisions in communities and impacting public health policies designed to contain and even end the pandemic.

During the delta surge, when vaccines are readily available and free to all Americans over the age of 12, disinformation about the shots as well as the safety efficacy of masks in schools is causing too many people to refuse both.

In this episode of Petrie Dish, host Bonnie Petrie talks about the science, the medicine, and the politics surrounding the disinformation that is driving the delta surge, and she speaks with experts on infectious diseases and disinformation about why this is happening and what we can do about it.

Reported and Produced by: Bonnie Petrie, Lucy Huang, Camille Phillips, and Paul Flahive.

Sound design: Jon Pinnow and Jacob Rosati

Music: The Other Don Dixon.

Executive Producer: Fernanda Camarena

Host: Bonnie Petrie

Editors: Dan Katz and Mark Memmott