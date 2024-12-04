San Antonio Family Association condemns Krampus Parade as event organizers sell Krampus t-shirts

The San Antonio Family Association is the latest to speak out against the local Krampus Parade planned for Thursday.

In a statement on Wednesday, the association said: "This seems to be a concerted attempt by the devil to create another reason to party to actually shake people’s faith in God — especially children — and rip a hole in the Christian heritage of our community known as San Antonio, aka the city of St. Anthony, all for 'just a fun time' in another secular human tradition that’ll be “good for business.”

The association planned a news conference on Thursday at 11 a.m. at San Fernando Cathedral and then a prayer rally from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Hermann Sons Home Association Bar at 525 S. St. Mary's Street.

"These events are intended to peacefully counter the parade’s negative influence and pray for the protection of children, greater sensitivity to harmful vices, and awareness of the evil that is being celebrated," the association's statement continued. "We invite all people of goodwill to join us in prayer and action. As Scripture reminds us in Mark 16:16 and Matthew 10:32, let us not be afraid to stand up for what is good and right."

Meanwhile, for those who support the event, Krampus t-shirts are now on sale.

"This holiday season you can show your support for the San Antonio Krampus parade by wearing a 'Support Your Local Krampus' t-shirt as well as other designs. Merchandise is available at krampusparade.creator-spring.com and will be shipped directly to you," read a news release from the parade organizers.

Krampus is a character from ancient German lore.

This dark persona, appearing often with horns, fangs and fur, is set to appear in a parade in San Antonio's Southtown during this Christmas season, sparking mixed reactions and debate.

Thursday's Krampus Parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Blue Star Arts Complex, travels down King William Street, and ends at the Rathskeller Bar.

It has drawn some protest from local religious leaders who say the focus this Christmas should be on the kind and generous St. Nick.

"While these events take place in December, Krampus’ roots have nothing to do with Christmas," San Antonio Catholic Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said in a statement to TPR. "Instead, according to 'Smithsonian Magazine,' they date back to pre-Germanic paganism in Eastern and Central Europe. The creatures’ name originates with the German krampen, which means 'claw,' and tradition has it that he is the son of the Norse god of the underworld, 'Hel.' Through the centuries, the Catholic Church has voiced its opposition to Krampus celebrations because of his resemblance to the devil."

Daniel Scharinger / Reuters Krampus costumes celebrate the demon that takes away naughty children during the holidays.

The archbishop's statement added that it "is especially troublesome that this local event is taking place on December 5, the eve of the Feast of St. Nicholas of Myra, and in some depictions, Krampus appears in the streets with St. Nicholas, with Krampus punishing naughty children while St. Nicholas rewards the good ones."

"For adults, this festival may be fun — but the graphic costumes could be particularly frightening, scary, and nightmare-inducing to youth. Instead, let us focus on the example of St. Nicholas the miracle worker, whose reputation for generosity and kindness is still revered around the world centuries late," he added.

The representatives from the Rathskeller Bar pointed out that it's a rental space for the public, and it did not organize the parade. That was done by the Krampus Parade Board.

Some of the first Germans to move to San Antonio settled in the King William District.

Indeed, as the archbishop wrote, in German-speaking areas of Europe, while a chubby, rosy-cheeked St. Nick gives gifts to good children, a half-man, half-goat creature named Krampus punishes bad children by beating them with sticks and even whisking them off to hell.

Very dark stuff.

But our Santa maintains a naughty-and-nice list. And bad children here could receive lumps of coal as gifts — all Santa traditions, according to popular lore.

Daniel Scharinger / Reuters The Krampus demon

Two professors of German language at San Antonio area universities offered some additional historical context for Krampus.

Devon Donohue-Bergeler, a professor in the Modern Languages department at the University of Texas at San Antonio, pointed out that Western culture has its Christmas boogeymen too — just not as graphic.

"I was also reflecting on the 'Elf on the Shelf' and thinking about that. He's also this kind of harmless looking guy, but he's actually surveying kids, making sure they're good, and Krampuses have the same function but is just more direct and scarier on the surface."

Heather Sullivan, a professor of German in the Modern Languages and Literature Department at Trinity University, agreed with the boogeyman comparison. She added that there are even dark fairytales told to children here.

"We have those kinds of things in our own culture, right? And it is dark and horrifying if you look at other cultures without the context. Some say, 'oh my goodness, what are they doing?' but there is a very long and very messy context."

That long and messy context includes combining Christian and pagan traditions, which also resulted in that common holiday symbol — the Christmas tree.