San Antonio Rep. Joaquín Castro nominates ‘The Book of Life,’ ‘Cesar Chavez’ for inclusion in the National Film Registry

San Antonio Congressman Joaquín Castro released this week his fourth annual list of Latino film nominations for consideration to be inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

Thirty films were part of Castro’s 2025 nominations, including Chicano! (1996), Like Water for Chocolate (1992), The Book of Life (2014) and Under the Same Moon (2007), among others.

Every year, the National Film Preservation Board at the Library of Congress selected 25 new films with cultural, historical, or aesthetic significance to be inducted into the registry.

Despite the fact that there are more than 900 inducted titles in the registry, less than 5% focus on Latino-driven stories.

“Over the last few years, the National Film Preservation Board has made significant strides in recognizing Latinos’ contribution to film,” Castro wrote in his nomination letter. “I hope that inclusion in the National Film Registry continues, as Latino contributions to American culture should be appropriately celebrated.”

Castro’s list of nominations was curated from hundreds of suggestions collected from the public. He has secured the addition of six films into the National Film Registry since his nomination lists first came out.

This includes the inclusion of ¡Alambrista! (1997), The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez (1982), Mi Familia (1995), American Me (1992), Up in Smoke (1978), and Spy Kids (2001).

Click here to view the full list of Castro’s 2025 nominations.